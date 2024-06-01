Is Buying London’s star Lauren still working at DDRE? Details explored

Buying London, the new show on Netflix, featured Daniel Daggers and his team members at DDRE Global, who target the luxury market in London. Throughout the show, fans noticed the tension between Lauren Christy and Rasa Bagdonaviciute as Rasa claimed Daniel favored Lauren. Meanwhile, Lauren said Daniel was her friend which is why he trusted her more, she wanted Rasa to "earn" the CEO's trust and work on becoming more experienced.

After the explosive drama, the Buying London fans expected Lauren to leave the agency. However, as mentioned in her Instagram bio, Lauren is still working as a Luxury Real Estate Advisor at Daniel Daggers's company.

As per the DDRE Global official website, Lauren has a Marketing and Communications degree, she has also specialized in Account and Brand Management. The Buying London star has five years of real estate experience and has made an impressive impact during her time at Chestertons where she was a Senior Negotiator. On the company website, as a DDRE global employee Lauren is described as:

"Lauren joins DDRE Global with over half a decade's worth of experience negotiating Prime Sales and Lettings in both South Africa and the United Kingdom. As a former Senior Negotiator at Chestertons, she treats every deal with absolute dedication, accommodation, and transparency."

Will Buying London star Lauren Christy leave DDRE Global?

Lauren is further described as a confident individual with "critical thinking skills", she has brought revenue to the agency through her connections and "successful client relationships" which is why Daniel was trying to stop Lauren from leaving towards the end of the show. Her biography at DDRE further continues:

"Her confidence, critical thinking, and commitment to yielding optimal results has been the key to her successful client relationships and as a result, successful transactions. Lauren was raised in St. Francis Bay, South Africa before making the move to the UK"

On Buying London, it was evident that Lauren and Rasa weren't seeing eye to eye, they also got into an argument in front of another estate agent. Rasa claimed Lauren benefited from her friendship with Daniel and hence she wasn't getting equal opportunities. Lauren on the other hand stated that her hard work and networking skills made her a valuable employee at the agency. During the premiere episode, Rasa said:

"It’s not all about you. You said yourself that you should get the listing because you have a friendship with Daniel. You playing on my experience, don’t underestimate me. You say me lacking experience is my weakness."

In one of the episodes when Lauren was asked during girls' night whether she had a romantic history with Daniel, Lauren was offended by the question. With Rasa claiming she was being favored, Lauren didn't want any conversation going around that would discredit her as an employee.

At the end of the season, one of the rival agents, Alex offers Lauren to leave DDRE Global and join his agency. When Daniel is informed about this, he tries to convince Lauren to stay however she seems conflicted in her decision. The Buying London cast member shared that after returning from her trip to South Africa, she will decide whether to stay at DDRE Global and continue her job or join Alex's company.

The Netflix series ended on a cliffhanger, if it gets renewed for a new season, fans will likely see Lauren's decision, which might be the center plotline for season 2.