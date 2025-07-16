“Is it moving?”- 1000-lb Roomies star Jaz twerks for Nesha after her surgery

The latest episode of 1000-lb Roomies released on July 14. It documented Jaz's journey after she was done with the surgery that was scheduled for her. The previous episodes of the show documented her fall in the house and how she panicked because she couldn't move because of it.

After she was taken to the hospital, she found out that she had muscle atrophy and needed surgery to correct it. Jaz got emotional because she was scared of not moving or walking ever again, and not being able to fulfill her daughter's promises. Nesha comforted her through it all.

In the latest episode, Jaz looked more at ease because her surgery was done successfully. She broke out a dance move or two on her hospital bed, something that was a testament to her lightened mood.

"Is it moving?" she asked Nesha.

Nesha jokingly criticized her act, but in her confessional, she supported it.

What Jaz did post-operation on 1000-lb Roomies

When Nesha went to the hospital to visit Jaz after her surgery for muscle atrophy, she called her out for not knowing how to twerk or walk. Trying to prove she could twerk even after the surgery, Jaz shook her leg and asked Nesha if it was moving.

"I know, let me see something, hold this," she said before breaking out a twerk.

As soon as Nesha saw her doing the dance move, she jokingly told her she wasn't doing it with her. She added that she was about to throw water on her.

Then, when Jaz insisted she tell her if it was moving, Nesha said it wasn't and that it was dead. Jaz threw her one hand in the air and danced some more.

Nesha said that she was going to get out of there, while Jaz showed her how she could actually twerk a little bit. The two then appeared on a 1000-lb Roomies confessional, where Jaz said she could do the dance move and "clap back".

"That booty move by itself, baby. You don't need much effort," said Nesha.

Nesha sneakily feeds Jaz enchiladas the day before her surgery on 1000-lb Roomies

Nesha came to a 1000-lb Roomies confessional to say that on the day before the surgery, Jaz was supposed to be on a liquid diet, so they had to hide the fact that she was eating.

"I'll just stay quiet because I don't wanna be a snitch...snitches get stitches," said Nesha.

Jaz then told the doctor that Nesha made her enchiladas. She then admitted to having that plus two tacos. Nesha said in a confessional that if it were her, she would not tell the doctor what she had.

But she thought it was fair because what if Jaz needed extra help to take the tacos out? She joked and laughed while the doctor was disappointed that it happened.

Earlier in the 1000-lb Roomies episode, Jaz and Nesha argued about who blended the taco better. Nesha stated that if she made her a taco, it would taste exactly the same as the one she made herself, by Jaz didn't agree.

Nesha couldn't understand why it wouldn't be the same if the ingredients she used were all the same.

