Is Southern Charm star JT dating anyone? Relationship status explored 

Southern Charm star Jarrett “JT” Thomas was previously in a relationship with a woman named Ali, which he made public through an Instagram post in November 2024. This came shortly after his brief fling with co-star Venita Aspen ended. However, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March 2025, Venita shared that “word on the street” is that JT and Ali have since broken up.

Additionally, the Instagram post where JT had introduced Ali has now been deleted. JT has not addressed it directly, so currently, according to official sources, he is not dating anyone.

A Bravo article published in March 2025 looked into JT’s relationship timeline, especially the events surrounding his interactions with Venita during and after Season 10. It notes that in the reunion episode, JT is confronted about whether Venita knew about his off-camera girlfriend when she made him dinner.

JT and Venita revisit off-camera tension at the Southern Charm reunion

During the Southern Charm season 10 reunion, Venita questioned JT about a dinner she had made for him at her house.

“I knew that you had a girlfriend off-camera and you still chose to come to my house and eat dinner that I prepped for you?” she asked.

JT said it had been a “tricky” situation and described Venita as one of his "best friends." He added, “I’m human,” admitting to making mistakes. JT also said that he had told Venita about seeing someone during the dinner, which was shown in episode 8. Still, Venita believed he gave her reasons to continue pursuing him.

“It seems like the f**k boy went into you because you were behaving like a f**k boy,” Andy Cohen commented.

Austen, Madison, and Salley also said JT’s actions fit that label. JT responded that he didn't have a intimate connection with Venita so that label doesn't apply for him.

JT and Venita briefly dated after filming ended

Though they ended season 10 on difficult terms, JT and Venita reconnected two months after filming and began dating. On the Southern Charm After Show, Venita shared that her feelings for JT had grown stronger. When asked if she had been in love with him,

“Yeah, to a degree… There was a developmental moment of like, ‘Oh, I think I could actually love this person,’” she shared.

Venita also said, “he did me dirty,” without giving more details. She revisited the relationship on Watch What Happens Live in March 2025, saying it had been “the most fun I had in a really long time.” Soon after, JT made his relationship with Ali public through an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

Venita said on the same show that there were rumours JT and Ali had broken up. JT has not spoken about it publicly, and no updates have been shared since.

Venita explains why her friendship with JT ended

In an interview with Deadline published on April 3, 2025, Southern Charm star Venita Aspen spoke about how her friendship with JT fell apart after filming ended. She said their bond grew stronger after the cast’s Jamaica trip, and they explored a relationship between September and November. Reflecting on how things ended,

"He lost that when he decided to continue to speak ill of me on social media weeks after the reunion was filmed. It was very disappointing,” she shared.

However, things changed when JT announced he was dating someone else. Venita shared that she gave him a chance to talk things through at the reunion, but was disappointed when he continued to speak negatively about her online.

Southern Charm episodes are currently available to stream on Bravo.

