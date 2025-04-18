"It was very drastic"— Farmer Wants a Wife host Kimberly opens up about her vocal cord paralysis

Farmer Wants a Wife got a season 3 after the previous two seasons, which were a huge success. The cult favorite show first premiered in 2008, but got a reboot in 2023. The ongoing season 3 premiered in March 2025, and is currently on episode 5, which came out on April 17.

The host of the season, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, appeared on a Fox5 Atlanta interview on April 19, where she opened up about her partial vocal cord paralysis. Revealing how she noticed that something was wrong, Kimberly shared:

"It was very drastic."

She explained how she had been noticing the slow loss of her voice, but she didn't pay attention to it until she couldn't talk at all. In the interview, she also thanked the doctors who gave her her voice back, and discussed her life after marrying a countryman.

More details on what Farmer Wants a Wife host Kimberly Williams-Paisley said about her vocal paralysis

When the host of the interview asked Kimberly how the vocal paralysis happened, Kimberly stated that she was on stage, at an event she had put together, and she was coming out to welcome everybody, and nothing came out of her mouth.

Remembering the loss of her voice, Kimberly said:

"I'd sort of been losing my voice slowly over the days before, but it sort of just sounded like I'd been in a loud party or something."

After she couldn't talk on stage, she wasn't able to talk the next day either. She said her voice wasn't back even weeks later. She shared that that took her on a long journey to figure out how to get it back.

Kimberly stated that it came down to many things, but ultimately, it was her final procedure that helped her. Kimberly thanked the doctors at Vanderbilt who gave her the procedure so she could have her voice back.

Other things that Farmer Wants a Wife host Kimberly talked about in the interview

The host of the interview mentioned that it was Kimberly's first time on screen after her procedure and said that Farmer Wants a Wife was one of the most successful dating shows in the world. She added that Kimberly was probably related to the ladies of the show because she was a city girl who married a country man.

Kimberly said that she could understand the appeal of a farmer, a country boy, a hard-working guy.

"Down to earth, you know, great values. So I can relate to the show," she added.

She said that it was fun to be herself in that kind of show. She added that she had a "ball" hosting the show because it was great and a really fun part of television. Referring to the collective marriages through the franchise, across countries, Kimberly mentioned that the show had been a catalyst to more than 200 marriages and 565 kids around the world, and four on the way.

She added that these reasons made Farmer Wants a Wife the most successful dating show there was.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

