"It was like pitch perfect" – The Voice coach John Legend makes his feelings known about Britton Moore's "stylistic choices"

Episodes 10 and 11 of The Voice Season 27 aired on April 7, 2025, featuring the Knockouts round. Contestants battled in pairs for a spot in the Playoffs. Britton Moore, 21, from San Antonio, delivered a standout performance that wowed all four Coaches with his style and vocal precision.

Ad

Coach John Legend notably described Moore’s performance, stating,

"It was like pitch-perfect, but also you made some really great stylistic choices."

Moore competed on Team Adam and ultimately won his round, while fellow contestant Ari Camille was saved from elimination by a Steal from Legend. Throughout both episodes, several contestants were sent home, while others moved forward or were stolen by rival Coaches.

Britton Moore’s in The Voice performance - Details explored

Ad

Trending

Britton Moore, who began his The Voice journey with a 4-chair turn during his Blind Audition of Coldplay’s Yellow, surprised the Coaches with a genre shift during his Knockout performance. On April 7, 2025, Moore performed Free by the Zac Brown Band, opting for a country song despite his pop background.

The performance demonstrated his range and control, drawing high praise from the panel. Michael Bublé, speaking on the April 7 episode, told Moore:

Ad

“There’s this youthful beauty and this clear gorgeous tone.”

Coach Kelsea Ballerini added that Moore’s tone was so precise it sounded like “you’re self Auto-Tuned.” Legend built on this, joking that Moore was “God-o-tuned.” Adam Levine, Moore’s Coach, made the final decision and advanced him to the Playoffs. Levine told Moore during the episode,

“You just sing the living crap out of everything you sing.”

Ad

Moore has shown vocal consistency across the competition. His earlier performances included Yellow in the Blinds and Creep by Radiohead in the Battles.

Ad

In both rounds, Moore showcased falsetto range, earning applause from Coaches. During the Battle round, Bublé commented, “You hit that top note!” while Legend noted,

“Your voice is so connected and powerful. That high note was stunning.”

Moore remains one of the top contenders as The Voice Season 27 progresses into the Playoffs.

Who went home in The Voice Knockouts premiere?

In addition to Moore’s advancement, multiple contestants’ fates were decided during the Knockouts episodes aired on April 7, 2025.

Ad

Team Bublé: Divighn performed Maroon 5’s “Harder To Breathe” but lost to Kaiya Hamilton. Although all Coaches, including Adam Levine, acknowledged his performance, Divighn was eliminated from the competition.

Team Legend: Bryson Battle delivered a strong performance and moved ahead. However, Tatum Scott, who sang “Stick Season,” was eliminated.

Ad

Team Kelsea: Alanna Lynise won her round and advanced to the Playoffs, while Page Mackenzie was sent home.

Team Adam: Alongside Britton Moore’s victory, Ari Camille lost the Knockout but was immediately stolen by John Legend. Host Carson Daly confirmed her availability, and Legend used his Steal, saying, “Let’s go.” Kelsea Ballerini, who had hoped Camille would remain in the competition, responded, “Thank God!”

Ari Camille originally started the season on Team Legend and now returns under his mentorship for the Playoffs. The move marked one of the night’s few Steals and ensured that both contestants from this Knockout continued in the competition.

Ad

In a separate interview with NBC Insider before the episode aired, Michael Bublé reflected on the impact of The Voice, saying,

“My favorite part about it was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed.”

Bublé highlighted that even contestants who don't make it far on the show still gain valuable exposure. He pointed out that many of them begin building sustainable businesses and see significant growth in their social media followings simply from appearing on a program with a global audience of 7 to 11 million viewers.

Ad

The Voice season 27 continues to air every Monday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More