  • “It’s in August”- Love Island UK star Malisha Jordan confirms reunion

By Shweta Zaveri
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:01 GMT
Malisha from Love Island UK season 12 (Image via Instagram/@malisha.jordan)
Love Island UK season 12 concluded on August 4, 2025. It saw Toni and Cach taking home the winning title and the prize money. Since then, fans have wondered when they would get to see the cast back. They were uncertain about a reunion at first because the show's 2023 and 2024 seasons didn't have one.

There were official announcements about the same, too. The UK version also didn't have a spin-off like the US had in Beyond the Villa, so the fans didn't know what to expect. Malisha Jordan, who was on the latest season 12 of the show, confirmed on her Instagram live stream that there would be a reunion.

In the live video, Malisha was seen talking to someone off-camera. She asked them if they thought the upcoming reunion was going to be recorded. She was curious because the reunion episodes had the likelihood of being streamed live.

"Because it’s in August, yeah, do you think it’s going to be recorded or not?" she said, revealing the vital detail.

More details on the upcoming Love Island UK season 12 reunion

While Malisha subtly let out the information, there has been no announcement on ITV's side, so the chances of a reunion not coming at all are still thick. According to what Malisha said, if a reunion was imminent in August, it would likely be towards the end of it because the contestants just finished their island journeys in the first week of the month.

If a reunion were to happen, there are high chances of some contestants being there. Malisha's own presence at the reunion is doubtful because she stayed in the season 12 villa for mere days.

She entered on day five and left the island single on day nine because she failed to couple up with someone. Harrison, the boy she went on a date with, had chosen to keep Toni over her, so she was dumped. However, people who are likely to attend the reunion include finalists, Toni, Cach, Shakira, Harry, Angel, Ty, Yasmin, and Jamie.

It is also likely to have other key Love Island UK contestants such as Meg, Dejon, Helena, Harrison, Lauren, Alima, Ben, Tommy, Blu, Connor, Megan, Lucy, Andrada, Emma, Shea, Remell, and Boris. These contestants were at the centre of either a fight or a heartbreak, which will make their appearance informative.

What to expect from the Love Island UK season 12 reunion?

Harry and Shakira from Love Island UK season 12 (Image via Instagram/@loveisland)
Dejon is likely to address the drama behind the book that came out in his name. His brother's sister, who is not directly blood related to him, wrote a book called Surviving Dejon, which gained traction after he came out of the villa. In the book, she accused him of being a narcissist and manipulative.

Other than that, the four Love Island UK finalists are expected to give updates on their relationships and future plans, if any. Harry and Harrison would both be put under fire for their actions towards their previous partners. Lauren is expected to give an update on her relationship with Harrison.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @loveisland.

