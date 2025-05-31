"It's not my destiny": Love After Lockup star Michael admits he ruins good things after breaking up with Joey

Two days after being released from prison, Love After Lockup star Michael ended his relationship with Joey. He described the decision as something tied to a larger pattern in his life, hinting at a lack of belief in long-term stability. While speaking in his confessional during the season finale, he remarked:

“It’s not my destiny or whatever.”

Michael expressed difficulty in following through on promises and revealed he had no plans to continue a relationship. The breakup, which took Joey by surprise, led both individuals to speak openly on camera about their perspectives.

Love After Lockup's Michael reflects on his patterns and the impact on his relationship with Joey

Michael admits to a pattern of self-sabotage

Talking to the producer while in his car, Michael explained that Joey did not react with anger but instead appeared deeply affected emotionally. Michael described him as sad and hurt, noting that the situation "broke his heart."

He acknowledged that this was not the first time he had damaged a meaningful relationship, stating in a Love After Lockup confessional:

“This is a total pattern for me. I f*** everything up, that’s good for me...I'm not going to take him down with me.”

Michael compared his life to a story that doesn't follow a typical transformation, saying he feels undeserving of a stable and healthy life, like an "ugly duckling" that isn’t meant to turn into a princess, because it doesn’t fit the storyline he believes is written for him.

In another moment, he compared himself to a character who couldn’t change their story:

“I can finish the story, but I can’t pick up the pen and not, I mean, write it at all. It’s already been written.”

Joey reacts to the breakup and expresses disbelief

Joey responded with frustration and disbelief. In a Love After Lockup confessional, he explained that Michael had told him he couldn’t continue the relationship, prompting Joey to tell him to be done with it, not to call or talk to him anymore.

He added:

"Forget me then. I don’t want to hear what he’s got to say, because whatever he’s got to say is bu****t.”

Speaking to producers in his room, Joey shared that he had seen Michael’s phone ringing and noticed the call was from Spencer. He reacted with frustration toward Spencer, using a strong expletive.

Joey speculated that Michael’s ongoing contact with this "buddy" may have played a role in the breakup decision.

Reflecting on the relationship’s end, Joey said:

“I just wasted a year of my life on somebody...Maybe the whole thing was just a scam. Maybe that was his plan all along. I don’t know.”

Spencer and Michael discuss the breakup

Shortly after the breakup, Michael met with Spencer and confirmed the timing of his breakup with Joey. When Spencer asked how he felt, Michael replied:

“Like, I may have made a mistake...because he’s kind of like the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Spencer questioned the relationship’s dynamic, telling the Love After Lockup star,

“But I don't think he was ever really, you know, with the attraction, the chemistry, I never saw it. Like, I just never saw you guys clicking like that.”

Michael acknowledged that Spencer had been correct in his earlier observations. He also emphasized that he did not want to be in what he described as a "relationship" at this point in his life.

Love After Lockup is available to stream anytime on Philo.

