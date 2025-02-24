"It's your fault" — Married to Medicine star Dr. Gregory blames Lateasha as their Key West trip goes haywire

Married to Medicine season 11, episode 12, aired on February 23, 2025, and featured intense conflicts among the cast. The episode focused on Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford as they unpacked the aftermath of their chaotic trip to Key West. Their discussion quickly turned into an argument, with Dr. Gregory blaming Lateasha.

"It’s your fault. Don’t say s**t to make me go off," Dr. Gregory said.

Their heated exchange, caught on a hot mic, revealed ongoing tensions in their marriage. Meanwhile, the episode also followed Phaedra Parks as she confronted her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and his partner, Sherien Almufti.

Apollo accused Phaedra of deliberately dating his friend to provoke a reaction. The argument led Phaedra to distance herself from the group and ultimately leave the trip early. The episode also revisited Dr. Gregory's prior altercation with Quad Webb’s boyfriend, King.

Dr. Gregory and Lateasha’s heated argument in Married to Medicine season 11 episode 12

Back in Atlanta, Dr. Gregory and Lateasha continued discussing the events from their Key West trip. Sitting in their kitchen, Lateasha asked, “How are you feeling, honey?” to which Dr. Gregory responded:

“I’m feeling a little worn out, actually. After all that crap.”

Dr. Gregory reflected on his confrontation with his ex-wife, Quad Webb, who claimed she had "chosen" to leave him. He admitted he wasn’t prepared for the conversation, saying he reacted before he could process it. Lateasha advised him not to let Quad’s words affect him, but he insisted that leaving the situation was necessary, calling it a “toxic environment.”

The conversation in Married to Medicine escalated when Dr. Gregory became defensive. He abruptly left the table, saying, “Maybe we should end this right here.” As he walked away, he told Lateasha:

“You’re trying a grown a** man, and you’re not trying to say you’re naive?”

In a Married to Medicine confessional, Lateasha reacted:

“What are you storming out on? Like, where are you going? Because I’m all that you have.”

Lateasha followed Dr. Gregory upstairs and closed the door, but their argument was still captured by the microphones. Dr. Gregory blamed her for provoking him, telling her not to say anything that would make him lose his temper. Lateasha disagreed, insisting that she was entitled to her opinion.

Dr. Gregory dismissed her perspective, saying it didn’t make sense. She tried to calm him, recognizing that the situation was sensitive, but he remained frustrated and accused her of acting like she knew everything. When Lateasha told him to stop, he responded:

“Stop saying stupid stuff. You’re gonna get the reaction that you don’t want. How about that?”

What else happened in the episode?

Married to Medicine season 11, episode 12 also addressed the fight between Dr. Gregory and Quad Webb’s boyfriend, King. The confrontation took place in Key West and resulted in other cast members stepping in to separate them.

Another key moment was the fallout between Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida. In conversation with Heavenly, Apollo accused Phaedra of dating his friend to create drama.

“Phaedra knew that this was my friend. I said it was my friend. You said that the man said he didn't know me to make it plausible that you brought the gentleman," he said:

His partner, Sherien Almufti, supported his claim, stating that Phaedra had “a completely different agenda.” During a Married to Medicine confessional, Dr. Heavenly Kimes claimed that Phaedra’s plan had backfired.

Meanwhile, Phaedra, feeling unsupported by the group, decided to leave the trip early. Dr. Jackie Walters tried to convince her to stay, but Phaedra declined, saying:

“Well, you know, some people can be played with, but I’m not one of them. I don’t play with these type of mean girls. So yeah, so I’m gone.”

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo.

