“It was shocking”- America's Got Talent judge Mel B comments on Osso Brothers’ performance

America's Got Talent season 20 reached episode 10 on August 5, 2025. It was the last audition episode of the season and saw some more performances, which kept the judges and the audience on the edge of their seats.

One such performance was that of the Osso brothers, the 19-year-old Vsevolod and the 14-year-old Yaroslav. They performed calisthenics, intending to get the sport included in the Olympics.

"I absolutely loved it. It was shocking, I didn't expect it... clearly you both get on and you trust each other," Mel B said sfter the performance.

Howie liked that they had taken the endeavor at their young age, and Sofia appreciated that they were siblings, while Simon said that his perspective of the two changed after he saw them performing.

What did the judges say about Osso Brothers' performance on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 10?

After the brothers performed, all four judges gave them a standing ovation. Mel B asked them how big the age gap was between the two. Vsevolod said it was six years, to which Mel replied that her sister was five years younger than her and they didn't get along. She acknowledged that the Osso brothers got along well and trusted each other. Vsevolod agreed and stated that they loved each other.

Mel then jokingly asked when Vsevolod discovered that he could do this to his younger brother, referring to the fact that he was the one tossing and turning Yaroslav during their America's Got Talent performance. Vsevolod said that when they were practising, they weren't so good, but they were able to do it after a lot of hard work and dedication.

"We can see that, and it was brilliant, and I was screaming," Mel said.

Howie added that what they were doing was amazing, adding that they saw balancing acts and strength acrobatics all the time, but none of them were as young as Vsevolod and Yaroslav. Sofia said that she loved that they were siblings and added that everything they did was flawless. She called their performance "nerve-wracking" and said that she loved it.

Simon said that the brothers were like two little caterpillars who had turned into butterflies.

"You were like two regular brothers, cute, nice, and then that. That was hard. Seriously, seriously, hard," he added.

All four America's Got Talent judges said yes to take them to the next round. Once they were out, Terry Crews, the host, asked them how they felt, and Vsevolod replied he was glad they didn't fall. Meanwhile, Howie told his fellow judges that their performance was really good and that he didn't know how anybody else could top it.

Before the Osso brothers started their America's Got Talent performance, they stated their ages and shared that originally they were from Kazakhstan, but they live in Belmont, California. Simon asked them what they dreamt of. Vsevolod shared that when they lived in Kazakhstan, everybody they knew kind of did their sport, acrobatics.

After they moved to the US, they realized that everybody there just played football or basketball. He said that while he wasn't hating on those sports, he wanted to get calisthenics in the Olympics.

For more updates on America's Got Talent season 20 stars Vsevolod and Yaroslav, fans can follow their official Instagram handles, @acro_v and @acro_ya, respectively.

