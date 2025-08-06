America's Got Talent contestant encourages Simon to throw a pie at her

Season 20 of America's Got Talent reached its last audition episode, i.e., episode 10, on August 5, 2025. It saw the last bunch of contestants auditioning to advance further into the season as the four judges, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, were brought to the edges of their seats.Avalon Penrose, a contestant who appeared on the episode, introduced herself as an opera singer. While she started as a conventional opera singer, background artists joined her mid-performance and threw whipped cream and paint on her as she sang.The judges acknowledged how unexpected and unusual her performance was, after which they requested her to sing another song. Avalon asked Simon to throw those things at her when she sang, and Howie joined in. The two judges threw stuff at her and created a spectacle that wasn't worth missing.What happened during Avalone Penrose's audition on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 10?While introducing herself to the America's Got Talent judges, Avalone revealed that she was a childhood opera singer. But she ended up quitting opera &quot;very dramatically&quot; when she was 14 because she was having panic attacks every time she performed. Now, after 14 years, she had decided to try finding her talent again. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Being able to perform in front of a crowd and maybe be an inspiration to other kids who suffered through stage fright, who think that maybe they can't do it, I want you to know that you can,&quot; she said.Simon asked her to take a breather, saying that they had an &quot;amazing&quot; audience with them that night. The live audience cheered in approval and support for Avalone. He asked her to feed off their energy and told her that they would do it together.She then started singing, and by the middle of her performance, joined a group of crew members who threw confetti on her and squirted paint on her, all while she sang. At the end of her America's Got Talent performance, they threw a pie of whipped cream at her, and the impact stopped her singing for a second. Mel B didn't like that, so she pressed the red cross.However, when Avalone concluded, Simon gave her a standing ovation, and the crowd cheered out loud too. Mel B asked her if she was really an opera singer, and Avalone confirmed she was. While the judge didn't understand why she would want to do such a thing, Avalone explained that this was the only way she could sing on the stage.Sofia agreed with Mel and stated that Avalone didn't need to add those things because her voice was good enough. Howie disagreed and argued that the use of paint and pie was exactly what made her performance special, adding that people would remember her for it.&quot;She's not another opera singer,&quot; he stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSofia and Simon demanded to hear a second song from her. Before beginning to sing, Avalone said she would love for Simon to throw stuff at her when she performed. Simon asked Howie to join him on stage, and the two started throwing water balloons, paint, whipping cream, and confetti at her.Simon then grabbed a water balloon and threatened to throw it at Sofia and Mel. Meanwhile, Simon grabbed a plate full of cream and slammed it on Howie's face. Avalone also threw balloons at him while singing.Howie did the same to Simon by squirting paint at him with water guns. Terry Crews, the America's Got Talent host, joined in, and he, too, threw balloons at both the judges on stage.They attacked Mel B and Sofia with the paint guns as well. Mel picked up a water gun and squirted it at everyone, including some of the audience members. All four America's Got Talent judges said yes to take Avalone further, and the crowd cheered in approval.For more updates on America's Got Talent season 20, fans can follow the show's Instagram, @agt.