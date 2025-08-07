Jane Seymour joins forces with Celebrity IOU stars Jonathan and Drew Scott to renovate her friend's backyard

HGTV's Celebrity IOU season 10 aired a new episode on August 6, 2025. Titled Jane Seymour Opens Her Heart and Home, the episode followed the British actress Jane Seymour collaborating with Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, to give her friend, Diana, a backyard she had been dreaming of.According to the synopsis of episode 5 of Celebrity IOU, Jane partnered up with the Scott brothers because she wanted to do something for Diana, whom she believed was not only a friend but an extension of her family. As a result, the actress hoped to give her friend a renovated backyard that was more fit for entertaining guests, as Diana had always preferred.Diana's daughter, Lorena, joined Jane and the Scott brothers during the renovation, guiding them through the issues with Diana's backyard, including a low pergola structure and an unappealing appearance. Several things needed to be changed to turn the place into a space fit for hosting dinner parties and other gatherings.Celebrity IOU is a show where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have significantly impacted their lives by surprising them with big home renovations.How did the Scott brothers turn Diana's backyard into a space of her dreams in episode 5 of Celebrity IOU? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJane Seymour, a former James Bond girl and lead in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, appeared in episode 5 of the HGTV show to help her friend, Diana, by giving her a heartfelt gift. She teamed up with the Scott brothers to give her dear friend the backyard oasis she always wanted.The main issue with the backyard was the low but large pergola structure that was nearly falling apart and did not provide the space Diana needed for hosting dinners. It was revealed in the segment that Diana loved cooking for others and enjoyed arranging parties. However, with the current setup of her backyard, she failed to do that.As a result, Jane and the Scott brothers stepped up to not just improve functionality but also give the space a stylish makeover that would resonate with Diana's taste. While stating her reason for taking on the project, Jane said:&quot;She gives back to her family, to her community, all the time. And she uses her space, and shares it. And I just thought, 'Wow, it'd be so fantastic to help her.'&quot;Jane Seymour at the AARP The Magazine's 23rd Annual Movies For Grownups Awards (Image via Getty)The first thing the celebrity renovators worked on was replacing the pergola structure that was on the verge of falling apart. They raised the roof, which immediately gave the backyard a more open feel. Additionally, they installed a slatted wood ceiling, which made the space more aesthetically pleasing.With the changes, Diana could now use the structure, looking into the yard, to sit and enjoy her time with guests or family.The second area that the Scotts worked on in episode 5 of Celebrity IOU was the outdoor kitchen. They replaced the old cabinets with those made of a marine-granite composite that mimicked the look of white oak. Not only did it improve functionality, but it also complemented the stone countertop.Celebrity IOU stars Drew and Jonathan (Image via Getty)The brothers also installed a large grill and all the other kitchen accessories required for hosting dinner parties.Jane and the Celebrity IOU stars also added a chic and cozy seating arrangement, one that could accommodate everyone in her big family. Consequently, they included a functional seating area for a post-dinner lounge space that came with a retractable roof for shade.Celebrity IOU episodes air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on HGTV.