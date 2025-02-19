Karlie Redd refuses Erica’s request to talk to T Woods on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 released episode 21 on February 18, 2025, on MTV. One of the major moments in this episode featured Karlie Redd shutting down Erica’s attempt to connect her with T Woods. When Erica offered to call T Woods to settle the tension, Karlie declined, saying:

"No, I don’t want that energy, no."

This episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta followed Karlie’s relationship with her husband, TLO, as they navigated issues related to their wedding announcement and his past relationships. Meanwhile, Zane tried to make amends with Ashley, leading to an encounter with her sister, Asia.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Karlie Redd and Erica discuss T Woods and TLO's situation

During the episode, Karlie and Erica had a discussion about Karlie’s marriage to TLO and the rumors surrounding his past relationships. Erica questioned Karlie about her use of the word "hubby" instead of "fiancé," leading to a moment of confusion. Karlie insisted she had said “fiancé,” but Erica pressed further, hinting at whispers about Karlie and TLO’s situation.

The conversation took a turn when Erica revealed that she was close friends with T Woods, who was TLO's ex. Erica asked Karlie if she had "taken the girl’s man," to which Karlie denied the allegation. She claimed that TLO had been "seeing" multiple women before their relationship and was only supporting one woman because she was pregnant, hinting at T Woods.

Erica pushed Karlie to acknowledge the emotions involved, questioning her for making comments about the mother of TLO’s child. Karlie admitted to making remarks about her having children with multiple fathers but dismissed the issue, stating:

“I don’t care. He does not want to be with you. Get over it, girl.”

Trying to mediate the situation, Erica called T Woods while sitting with Karlie, but Karlie was visibly uninterested. In a confessional, Karlie expressed her frustration, saying she had nothing to say to T Woods but was willing to be civil for the sake of her husband. The call ended without any resolution and lingering tensions.

What else happened in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 21

Aside from Karlie and Erica’s conversation, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode showcased developments in Karlie’s relationship with TLO. The couple had a date night where they reflected on their marriage and discussed unresolved issues, including TLO’s frustration over how his mother found out about their wedding.

During their conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karlie also voiced concerns about TLO’s past relationships, claiming that one of his exes, T Woods, was using her name for attention. She stated in a confessional:

"She obviously is using me for clout. You know what my voice does to someone? It makes them famous. I’m the famous one."

Meanwhile, Zane attempted to win back Ashley after previously being kicked out. He arrived at her home with a suitcase, a violinist, and a chef, hoping to impress her. However, Ashley remained skeptical, questioning his sudden gestures. Her sister, Asia, was unimpressed as well. She sarcastically called the performance:

"sad-a** violin."

Tensions escalated in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as Asia reminded Zane that he no longer had a key to the house. Zane defended himself, claiming he and Ashley were working on their relationship, before turning the conversation back on Asia by asking:

"Where your man at? Do you get flowers?"

Ashley told Zane that she needed time to think and suggested him to stay at a friend’s house while she sorted things out. When he asked what that meant for their relationship, Ashley admitted she wasn’t sure.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 22 is set to air on February 25, 2025, on MTV.

