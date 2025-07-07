King of Drag: Full cast list explored

King of Drag, hosted by Someboy Somewhere actor and drag king Murray Hill, is a six-episode competition featuring drag king performers from across the globe. Unlike RuPaul's Drag Race, the Revry show puts the spotlight on masculine drag personas. The show features diverse gender identities, including transmasculine people, cisgender and non-binary individuals, and more.

King of Drag premiered on June 22, 2025, showcasing a wide lineup of permanent and guest judges. Among the full-time panelists are Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour, season 13 and All Stars contender Gottmik, drag kings Tenderoni and Wang Newton, Revry CEO Damian Pelliccione.

Joining the 10 contestants is a diverse list of guest judges. Among them are Drag Race All Stars season 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love, Drag Race season 4 alum Carmen Carrera, actress Lisa Rinna, Tony nominee Cole Escola, director Paul Feig, Layshia Clarendon, Landon Cider, Vico Ortiz, Michael Smith, Aubrey Shea, Bridget Everett, and more.

All cast members competing in the Revry show, King of Drag

Alexander the Great

According to his official bio, shared by Entertainment Weekly, on May 29, 2025, the contestant is described as an "aerial acrobatic king from Austin, Texas" who is prepared to conquer "the binary" and people's hearts.

Fans of the show can follow Alexander the Great on their official Instagram account, @alexander.great.king.

Big D

Big D (Image via Instagram/@houseofbigd)

According to his official bio, the King of Drag contender is described as "an avalanche of questionable makeup choices in the body of a middle-aged mom who fancies himself a jello artiste."

Big D's official Instagram handle is @houseofbigd, where the contestant has over 5.5K followers. In a post shared on his social media on May 30, the participant wrote:

"I am beyond words and can only feel heart, heart, heart, gratitude, gratitude, gratitude, let's be unstoppable and please follow my fellow genuises immediately if you haven't yet."

Buck Wylde

Buck Wylde's official bio described him as a "smooth Latin drag king with switchblade sharp teeth dedicated to bringing drag to a wider audience, one can of pomade at a time."

Fans of King of Drag can follow the contestant on Instagram, @buckwylde_dragking. In a post shared on May 30, the participant told his fans:

"I'm a Dallas based king and have been performing since 2011."

Charles Galin King

Charles Galin King (Image via Instagram/@4charlesgalin.king)

Charles Galin King's bio calls them a "creature of contorted facial expressions who brings weird, creepiness, and warmth to the stage."

With over 7.9K followers on their Instagram account (@4charlesgalin.king), the contestant said that their mother motivated them to become a drag king.

Dick Von Dyke

Dick Von Dyke (Image via Instagram/@dickvondyke2)

The King of Drag star is described as a "band kid who discovered drag to win the star roles he was never allowed to play, he’s ready for his close-up… or a d**k pic, if you will."

Viewers of the Revry show can follow the contestant on Instagram at @dickvondyke2. In a June 18 post, shared by Revrytv on Instagram, the contestant said that they intended to turn the tables on "patriarchy."

King Molasses

King Molasses (Image via Instagram/@kingmolasses)

For the King of Drag contender drag means "a practice of mindfulness, a return to spirit, and a testament to the audacity to create images of self-liberation."

Known as @kingmolasses on Instagram, the participant told Revrytv in a June 21 Instagram post, that they were not afraid to embrace their femininity or honor other women to move forward as an "emperor."

Henlo Bullfrog

Henlo Bullfrog is called an expert at "airbrush, SFX, and character lore," with works featuring on Skin Wars and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Known as @isthishenlobullfrog, the contestant has over 8.4K followers on his Instagram account. In a June 19 Instagram post shared by Revrytv, he noted that it was "incredibly moving" to be part of the show.

King Perka $*xxx

King Perka (Image via Instagram/@thekingperkas*x)

The official bio of the contestant says that they had "come for the comedy and stay for the social commentary and dad jokes." Additionally, the bio notes that King is equally famous for their 'Tag Them' joke meme.

Pressure K

Pressure K (Image via Instagram/@pressurek.atl)

The King of Drag star "doesn’t follow trends" and prefers to set the tempo. His official bio says:

"If confidence was currency, Pressure K always stays paid."

In a June 19 Instagram post shared by Revrytv, Pressure K said that it was a "dream come true" to be cast on the show.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt (Image via Instagram/@tunameltdrag)

A New York native, Tuna Melt is described as the "stanky and delicious melt with a belt is for all of the altos."

While speaking to Revrytv on June 19, he said that "trans joy and community" motivated him to be a drag king.

Watch King of Drag only on Revry.

