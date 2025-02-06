“Living a double life”— The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather calls out Britani during the reunion part 3

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 concluded with the final episode on January 15, 2025. At the reunion, cast members Angie Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Bronwyn Newport, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Britani Bateman revised the messiest, most dramatic, and most chaotic moments from the season. They also addressed the conflicts and arguments which were the main highlights of season 5.

At the reunion part 3, Britani and Heather got into a heated conversation when Heather called out Britani for not having a lifestyle that aligns with Mormon values. She said that Britani preaches the religion but doesn't follow the basic rules and values herself. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star said that Britani was living a "double life." She continued:

"I mean, Britani’s living a double life. She's an active Mormon, and to be an active Mormon and not get kicked out of the church, you can't have s*x, you can't drink, and you're doing both.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 episode 19 titled Reunion Part 3 was released exclusively on Bravo TV on February 5, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"The reunion concludes with Britani joining the stage to revisit the season's highs and lows; Britani discusses her relationship with Jared Osmond and confronts Bronwyn; Meredith accuses Britani of spreading misinformation about her night in Mexico."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather questions Britani's Mormon values

At The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion part 3, Heather called out Britani for preaching Mormon values and not following them herself. She said that Britani had her double standard when it came to following the rules including drinking and being physically intimate before marriage.

Heather also recalled the prayer night when Angie brought a bottle of wine to the event, and Britani pointed out how that didn't align with the true Mormon values. Gay implied this was hypocritical of Britani. Meanwhile, Britani, on the other hand, defended herself, saying that "it's up to the Bishop." Bronwyn Newport also chimed in on the conversation, she said:

"I mean, I know everybody gets to do what they want to do, but I agree with Heather. If you want to look like you're in good standing with the church, if you want to be accepted culturally, you should not be drinking and having premarital s*x.”

The conversation got heated when Britani continued stating that it was her choice to practice her religion at her own pace. Angie seemed annoyed at Britani's argument mentioning she practiced her religion not just on Sundays. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member continued:

“You can’t say, ‘I like to drink wine,’ and then be mad someone buys you a bottle of wine."

Following this, Andy Cohen talked to Britani about her confession regarding being physically intimate with Jared Osmond. Britani got emotional talking about her feelings of "shame" and "trauma" surrounding this topic. She said:

“I have to say, when I watched that, I cried and I didn't even realize how much trauma I had around the shame ... clearly, I have some work to do around that.”

All episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are available to stream on Peacock TV.

