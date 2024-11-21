Love is Blind: Argentina episode 9 - Which couples are still together?

Love is Blind: Argentina, the Argentinian iteration of Netflix's Love is Blind franchise was released exclusively on the platform on November 6, 2024. Episode nine of the show made its way to Netflix on November 20, 2024, and saw the engaged couples prepare for their upcoming wedding ceremonies. Seven couples got engaged in the first three episodes.

Two of those couples - Florfi & Tom and Matias & Brenda - decided to pursue their relationship outside the experiment. They felt that they needed more time and weren't ready to get married at the time. It’s unclear if the two pairs continued their connection and if they are still together.

The other Love is Blind: Argentina couples, Emily & Santiago, Maria & Mauricio, Julieta & Ezequiel, and Jose & Florencia, are still together as of episode 9 and are now preparing for their marriage.

Four Love is Blind: Argentina couples are still together after episode 9

Emily and Santiago (engaged in episode 1)

Santiago had a dream in the experiment about Emily's name even before meeting her across the pods. The two connected on their shared playfulness and Santiago proposed to Emily in the very first Love is Blind: Argentina episode.

While they had a solid run on the reality show, things started to unravel in Episode 9 due to clashing personalities.

Emily's tendency to make jokes created tension, especially after Santiago misinterpreted her humor at the end of Episode 8. He felt that she shouldn’t joke about everything. Meanwhile, Emily was unhappy with Santiago's reaction, as he unknowingly said some hurtful things to her in response.

The couple did try to understand the situation in episode 9 and work on things that made their partner unhappy. However, Santiago couldn't handle his emotions and packed his bags and telling Emily that he was thinking about leaving the show.

Following that, the couple got married in episode 10 of Love is Blind: Argentina.

Maria and Mauricio (engaged in episode 2)

Maria and Mauricio (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The couple bonded over their strong emotional connection. By episode 2, Maria proposed to Mauricio, telling him that she was charmed by his confidence and unwavering support.

Maria, however, struggled to be intimate with Mauricio because of being constantly surrounded by cameras. While the issue did affect Mauricio at the start he later shared that they managed to connect during private moments.

Another persistent issue in their relationship became increasingly apparent by Episode 9 of Love is Blind: Argentina. Maria grew overwhelmed by her fiancé’s controlling behavior, particularly his constant remarks about her eating habits and physical appearance. His relentless reminders about staying fit and healthy left her feeling stifled and frustrated.

While the two did make it to the finale episode, they didn't get married as Maria told her fiancé how his behavior and words affected her.

Julieta and Ezequiel (engaged in episode 3)

Julieta and Ezequiel (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Julieta and Ezequiel got engaged in episode 3. While Julieta was hesitant after seeing Ezequiel for the first time, she soon embraced their bond.

The couple faced a roadblock when Julieta struggled to match Ezequiel’s level of affection, leaving him feeling unappreciated despite his efforts. Understanding each other's perspectives, they decided to work on the issue and were on the same page about pursuing their relationship by episode 9.

"The truth is that I feel pressured sometimes, because he's a really loving guy, and I know that you expect that in return when you're in love with someone, but, I'm the kind of person who says, "I love you" every three years... Absolutely. I love him. Yeah, I say it a lot. And it feels genuine," Julieta told Evangelina in episode 9.

Despite the issues they had, Julieta and Ezequiel got married in the finale of Love is Blind: Argentina.

Florencia and Jose (returned in episode 5)

Florencia and Jose (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Florencia and Jose were initially pursuing different suitors before meeting each other. They were the last Love is Blind: Argentina couple to get engaged and did not fly to Tulum for their honeymoon.

José was pursuing Julieta and even wrote her a heartfelt letter just a day before proposing to Florencia. This left Florencia feeling uneasy and insecure, as she couldn’t shake off the lingering doubts about José's true feelings.

José finally got closure with Julieta when he met with her in Episode 9. This resolution allowed him to strengthen his bond with Florencia, and by the end of the episode, the couple stood at the altar, ready to say their vows.

The couple also got married in episode 10, making them the first couple to be married in Love is Blind: Argentina.

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 1 to 10 are now available to stream on Netflix.

