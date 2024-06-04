Love Island season 11 premiered on ITV2 on June 3, 2024. The latest season introduced 12 contestants bracing to find the love of their lives and competing to keep it going. They also aim to win the show's prize money of £50,000.

The first episode had several key moments and twists that left the viewers and housemates surprised. Fans saw The Only Way is Essex star Joey enter the villa as the first-ever celebrity contestant. The segment also featured a brand new game to decide the first couple of the new season.

Key moments on Love Island UK season 11 premiere

1) Joey Essex makes an entry into the Love Island season 11 villa

Host Maya Jama introduced Joey Essex to the Mallorca villa, in the last moments of the show. This entry not only left the viewers shocked but also left the contestants jaw-dropped. Fans know Joey from another ITV show, The Only Way is Essex.

Despite being a known television actor, Joey's endeavors to join Love Island were kept under wraps till the show aired. Upon arrival, he said that he was there to find his potential partner in Love Island villa (a queen he wanted to rule Essex with), and this statement left all the girls grinning.

2) A new exciting game paved the way for the first couple this season

Unlike the previous installments, the first couple of season 11 wasn't decided through public votes. Instead, the contestants had to rate their co-stars based on who they thought was the most girlfriend or boyfriend material, and who they thought was the least.

Sam Taylor, the 23-year-old hairdresser, was ranked low on the rating list because had a mullet and several tattoos that seemingly didn't appeal to the ladies. Ciaran, a 31-year-old surveyor, was at the very bottom because the girls thought he was secretive when it came to him discussing his previous relationships.

On the girl's side, Samantha and Harriet made it to the bottom; with the former being judged for her love of partying and the latter for the fact that she had come out of a relationship just four months before coming onto the show. The girls on top were Mimii and Nicole.

3) Patsy shares that she lives with her mom

When Patsy spent time with her new partner Ayo, she revealed that she has been sharing a bed with her mother. The contestant added she moved into her mother's house in December 2023. This information didn't sit quite well with Ayo.

Even though her situation with her mother wasn't appealing to fans and Ayo, Patsy said that when it's about romance, she could figure out a middle ground with her new partner from Love Island season 11.

4) Samantha compares herself to Abbey Clancy

Samantha from season 11 of Love Island (Image via Instagram/@samatha_love_island)

Samantha, the 26-year-old make-up artist, told viewers that her looks were often compared to that of a model named Abbey Clancy. Samantha's statement about her resemblance with the model left fans divided on X. While some were convinced by Samantha's claim, others felt she didn't look anything like Clancy.

5) The eye-catching new Mallorca villa

The Mallorca villa (Image via Instagram/@loveisland)

Talking about the fan frenzy on X, viewers shared their opinions about the new Mallorca villa in Love Island season 11. Seemingly, ITV put a lot of effort into giving life to the villa through a unique selection of colors and decor. It exuded the vibrant theme of Miami. While some fans loved the quirky, Instagram-Pinterest-inspired vibes, others thought it was too bright for the villa.

New episodes of Love Island season 11 come out every week on ITV2 from Sunday to Friday at 9 pm ET. One can also stream the reality TV show on ITVX and Hulu.