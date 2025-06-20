Love Island USA fans launch petition with over 47,000 signatures to bring back Belle-A

Love Island USA season 7 continues with new pairs, couple drama, and weekly eliminations. On June 8 2025, episode 6 saw Belle-A Walker become the first person to exit the show. She had to leave after Nic Vansteenberghe chose to pair up with Cierra Ortega instead of her, cutting Belle-A's time in the villa short.

After the episode aired, many viewers shared their thoughts on social media, expressing support for Belle-A. They felt that she should have stayed longer on the show. This led to a petition on Change.org called "Bring Back Belle-A to Love Island season 7," which has now gotten over 47,000 signatures.

"Belle-A has never been chosen first or prioritized, and many of us who watch the show have seen her journey and wished she would have found a man who deserved her," the post said.

Trending

The Change.org petition's creator wrote that Belle-A "has shown resilience, kindness, and a genuine personality" and should get another shot at finding love. As of now, the show's producers haven't responded to the petition, and nobody knows if Belle-A will come back to the villa.

Fans call for Belle-A’s return after early elimination from Love Island USA

Belle-A’s elimination on day six followed the season’s first major recoupling. Although she was interested in Nic Vansteenberghe, he ultimately chose to recouple with Cierra Ortega. Belle-A was left single and therefore had to leave the villa. Her exit led to a strong reaction from viewers who felt her time was cut short.

The Change.org petition in support of Belle-A began gaining momentum within hours of the episode.

“By bringing Belle-A back to Love Island USA Season 7, we can give her the chance to be prioritized and find someone who truly cherishes her. Let's make reality TV not just entertaining but real and rewarding for those who deserve it.” the post stated.

The post further read:

"Join me in requesting the producers to reconsider their decision. Help Belle-A find the love story she deserves by signing this petition and spreading the word! Let's give her, and fans like myself, a second chance to witness love unfold in the villa."

At the time of publishing this article, 47,621 people had signed the petition. This marks one of the largest viewer-led campaigns of the season so far.

Belle-A reflects on missed connection with Taylor in Love Island USA

Following her departure in Love Island USA, Belle-A spoke to People magazine on June 12 and reflected on her journey. While her connection with Nic didn’t work out, she said she had a strong but unexplored chemistry with Taylor.

“Taylor and I had this kind of crazy strong chemistry that neither one of us really explored,” she said.

Taylor had partnered with Olandria from the start, and Belle-A explained that she didn’t want to interfere out of respect. “You don’t want to be stabbing your girl in the back because you’re pulling her man for a conversation,” she shared, referencing her friendship with Olandria. Despite this, Belle-A said that Taylor had always looked out for her.

“He always kept me in mind and always made sure I was okay,” she said.

“Coffee is one of my love languages,” she added, noting how Taylor would bring her a cup every morning. Her comments sparked further conversation online about whether Taylor and Belle-A could have formed a deeper bond if given more time. With fans calling for her return and her openness about other connections, viewers are still wondering what might happen next.

Catch the latest episodes of Love Island USA which are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More