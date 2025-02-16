Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 3 recap: Marques and Ken argue while LaTisha discusses Keke’s passing

Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 concluded on OWN TV with episode 15 airing on February 15, 2025. Previously, on part two of the reunion, Kimmi and Melody's fight continued. Destiny was shocked when her ex's wife, Sunni, showed up to talk to the host, Carlos King. LaTricia and Ken discussed openly about how they felt about the rumors surrounding Martell.

Ad

In the latest episode of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, Ken and Marques got into a fight about family problems. The cast spoke about their girls' trip, and Melody shed light on her issues with Destiny. The season ended with a special guest and LaTisha talking about her mom, Keke, who had passed away.

What happened in Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 3?

Ad

Trending

The final episode of the season and the third part of the reunion kicked off with Martell joking about being intimate with LaTricia. Her boyfriend, Ken, didn't like the joke and expressed his discomfort. Ken explained that he didn't have any problem with accepting LaTricia's past, but he couldn't understand why she omitted details about her meeting with Martell.

LaTricia's trouble increased when her ex-husband Marques joined the cast of Love and Marriage: Huntsville. When host Carlos King asked Marques whether he agreed with the allegations that he was an absent father, he denied it. Marques stated that the problems between him and his family were due to Ken as he was trying to block him out of his kids.

Ad

Ad

Ken took offense to the allegation on Love and Marriage: Huntsville and reminded Marques that he lent his car to Marques' son so that the two could meet.

"I sit here trying to constantly have your back so that your kids can talk to you," stated Ken.

After this, all the cast members tried to point out that Marques wasn't providing for the family monetarily. He disagreed again and wanted LaTricia to understand that the time they were together should matter in this situation. Things got more heated in the studio when Marques stood up and claimed to have an audio in which Ken accused him of not being the father.

Ad

Ad

Host of the Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion, Carlos King then brought up the topic of the girls' trip that happened this season. Melody said that she didn't like Nell and the other ladies talking behind her back. Nell explained that she just said that the show was Melody's platform and she used it to speak her mind. She also expressed that Mel had a special place in her heart.

"There's been times when I talked to her and she was in a vulnerable space and I'm like' Mel, it's okay.' I've always mentored to Mel and told Mel, 'You're good. You got this,'" claimed Nell.

Ad

Stormi was the next surprise guest in this episode. She was asked about the reason she left the show, to which she replied by listing the things that she had achieved after her departure. The episode concluded with LaTisha getting emotional about another cast member, Keke's passing. Keke Jabbar, who often featured on the reality show, died at the age of 42 on July 2, 2024.

"My only concern are her [Keke] kids. I've always had a great relationship with her kids. And so, I want to make sure I keep that relationship going," expressed LaTisha.

Ad

According to an autopsy report from the Alabama medical examiner, Jabbar died of carbon monoxide poisoning, per Deadline. During the reunion episode, LaTisha went on to thank Stormi for helping her out during the funeral process and stated her desire to just focus on her kids and family.

Watch the reunion part 3 of Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback