Love on the Spectrum: Connor and Georgie’s relationship timeline explored as communication hurdles emerge

Love on the Spectrum stars Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris continue their relationship in April 2025, working through communication adjustments as first-time daters.

As per Connor's interview with PEOPLE magazine dated April 11, 2025, the couple marked their recent Valentine's Day with front-row seats at Medieval Times and exchanged personalized pet photo blankets, while they also maintained active social media updates about their connection.

Their relationship, which began during season 3 filming, progresses alongside family support and construction plans for Connor's future residence, Falcon Perch. The PEOPLE magazine interview also revealed specific communication focuses, as Connor works to interpret emotional signals while maintaining regular visits.

First meet and connection

The Love on the Spectrum couple's first meeting at a park established an instant attraction, with Connor experiencing such strong emotions that he needed to step away momentarily to regain composure. In an interview with Netflix Tudum published on April 11, he described his first meeting, stating,

"I felt sparks. I immediately felt weak in the knees and uneasy, and I quickly tried to calm down."

He expressed particular appreciation for Georgie's hairstyle, noting how her braids reminded him of a Viking shield-maiden's style. Their conversation revealed matching interests, particularly their shared enthusiasm for The Dragon Prince series.

While looking at dragonflies near a pond, Georgie demonstrated her understanding of Connor's thoughts, completing his sentence about finding the right person. This moment highlighted their natural rapport and ability to connect on multiple levels.

Family introduction and acceptance

The relationship took a significant step when Georgie visited Connor's family home. His mother, Lise Menard Smith, and sister, Anna Tomlinson, welcomed her with open arms. During this crucial meeting, Georgie mentioned receiving prior advice from her own mother about maintaining proper behavior.

She then joked that Lise might need to sugarcoat her assessment. The family responded warmly, with Lise praising Georgie's "charming and lovely" nature, while Anna emphasized her wonderful sense of humor. This positive family reception strengthened the foundation of their relationship.

During Love on the Spectrum couple’s first Valentine's Day celebration, Connor arranged premium seating at Medieval Times, upgrading Georgie to the "queen's package" for front-row access to the jousting show, as reported by PEOPLE.

They also exchanged meaningful gifts, with Connor giving Georgie a blanket featuring her with her former dog. Georgie reciprocated with a similar gift - a blanket showing their moment together with Connor's dogs.

Communication challenges

Love on the Spectrum star Connor (Image via Instagram/@connortomlinson5)

Recent developments revealed specific communication areas the couple works to strengthen. In the latest PEOPLE magazine interview, Connor expressed moments of feeling discouraged while searching for a compatible partner, acknowledging uncertainties about dating.

He shared his awareness of relationship responsibilities, from remembering important dates to maintaining attention to specific details, noting the pressure these obligations bring.

"Dating's complicated," his mother Lise noted during their April 11 PEOPLE magazine interview, further explaining Connor's recent experience with mixed signals from Georgie. The situation prompted him to plan a focused conversation about their relationship status.

The Love on the Spectrum star’s mother also added that they need to schedule time for this important discussion, highlighting their methodical approach to relationship maintenance.

Recent developments and future plans

According to Georgie's April 7, 2025, Instagram post under her handle @g30rg13_m4y, she expressed excitement about their next meeting and confirmed their current status. The post's caption read,

“SPOILER ALERT, though if you've found me, then you have probably already seen Love on the Spectrum Season 3. I am happy to finally be able to say that Connor and I are still together and having a great time. I can't wait to see him again soon.”

Connor responded in the comments section with matching enthusiasm.

“can’t wait to see you soon (heart emoji),” he commented.

Their immediate plans include moving forward with the Falcon Perch project, while continuing to build their relationship through regular communication and visits. The couple focuses on maintaining their connection while working through typical relationship learning experiences.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

