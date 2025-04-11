“I’m no longer lonely” — Love on the Spectrum’s Madison shares relationship update with Tyler

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025, following a new group of individuals on the autism spectrum understanding the world of dating and relationships. Among the participants were Madison, a doll collector and jewelry designer, and Tyler, who bonded over their shared love for country music.

Ad

Their relationship began during the latest season and has continued to develop after filming. On April 6, Madison posted an update on Instagram about her relationship with Tyler. In the caption:

“Want to give you all an update… Tyler and I are still together and still in love.… Most importantly, I have met someone who shares my same values. I’m no longer lonely and am very happy to have found my cowboy sweetheart!!!” she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Since appearing on Love on the Spectrum, the couple has shared several milestones, including celebrating birthdays and holidays, attending events, and going on weekly dates.

Madison and Tyler continue their relationship after Love on the Spectrum filming

Ad

Madison and Tyler’s relationship, which began during Love on the Spectrum season 3, has remained steady since filming ended. In her April 6 Instagram post, Madison confirmed they were still together. She added that they go on dates every weekend and have celebrated holidays and special occasions together.

"We have been going on dates every weekend since the show stopped filming!!" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Their shared experiences include birthdays, Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. Madison wrote that they enjoy rollercoasters and movies and have worked through differences in their personalities. She referred to Tyler as her “cowboy sweetheart.”

“Despite our opposite personalities, like him being more spontaneous and me being more of a planner, we have learned to compromise,” she explained.

Madison also shared that meeting Tyler changed how she views relationships and that she is no longer lonely. Tyler responded to her post by writing in the comments that Madison has been an "answer" to his prayers. He was so glad to have found the "missing piece" and looked forward to their every date. He concluded the comment by saying, "I love you."

Ad

Looking back on their time together and what’s next for the couple

Ad

Madison and Tyler’s connection formed early in this season of Love on the Spectrum, with Madison drawn to Tyler’s interest in country music. She spoke about her initial connection with Tyler in an interview with Tudum published on April 11, 2025.

“When I noticed his cowboy hat and boots, I knew there would be a common interest in country music,” she mentioned.

Their shared love for music and consistent time together helped develop their bond. The couple celebrated their six-month anniversary in January. Madison recalled several memories, including Tyler taking her to the Cheesecake Factory for her birthday and shopping for an American Girl doll.

Ad

“I got butterflies and felt sparks upon meeting him,” she told Tudum.

For Tyler’s birthday in February, they went to Busch Gardens. They also attended a rodeo and visited the Disney store, Coca-Cola store, and M&M store over Christmas. At Halloween, they joined a church rec center event where Tyler served as DJ. Madison noted that this would become a tradition.

The couple also performed Christmas duets together for their families. On Valentine’s Day, Tyler surprised Madison with another dinner at the Cheesecake Factory. These moments led Madison to move to Plant City, Florida, to be closer to Tyler. With regular dates, mutual celebrations, and growing comfort in each other’s presence, their relationship has continued beyond the show

Ad

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More