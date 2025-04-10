"OMG THEY'RE SO CUTE" — Love on the Spectrum fans react to Connor and Georgie's chemistry

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025. The episode continued Connor’s journey as he moved on from his date with Kate, realising they were not compatible. Soon after, he went on a new date with Georgie, which marked the beginning of a different connection.

Ad

The two met in a park where they discovered a shared interest in The Dragon Prince and bird-watching. During the date, Connor felt a sense of comfort around Georgie and even said in his confessional that he might be feeling sparks. Georgie, who revealed this was her first date, also appeared to enjoy their time together, especially as they found many things in common.

Connor later asked Georgie if she would be open to another date, and she said yes. The date ended with a hug, leaving Connor hopeful about what might come next. In his confessional, he expressed genuine interest in Georgie and called the experience a big step in his life.

Ad

Trending

Following the episode, fans reacted to this on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The jokes between Connor and Georgie on their date I AM LIVINGGG OMG THEY’RE SO CUTE," one fan commented.

"Watching connor fall in love with Georgie truly made me giddy lol," another user said.

"Georgie and Connor are so cute together!" an X user wrote.

"Georgie is that girl. She’s so sweet," one tweet read.

Ad

A few fans of Love on the Spectrum mentioned that they would love to learn how to flirt by watching Connor and Georgie interact.

"I need Connor and Georgie from #LoveOnTheSpectrum to teach me how to flirt cuz their chemistry is just so next level! They are so dang cute," a fan wrote.

"Currently watching #LoveOnTheSpectrum and Connor and Georgie are so f*cking cute, I can’t handle it," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

"Conner and Georgie could be a Disney movie couple," a tweet said.

"Watching Connor & Georgie fall in love is EVERYTHING to me. Connor is the epitome of the masculinity, vulnerability, and unabashed lover boy energy you see when a man falls in love," another user wrote.

Connor and Georgie's park date explored in Love on the Spectrum

Ad

In episode 2 of Love on the Spectrum, Connor met Georgie at Atlanta's Piedmont Park. As soon as they greeted each other, they said "Nice to meet you" at the same time. Connor admitted it was awkward, but Georgie reassured him, saying she was used to being spoken over since she had four siblings.

Connor responded by sharing that he also had younger siblings and often felt unheard growing up. The two then moved to the park pond to watch ducks. While talking about what they looked for in a partner, Georgie shared that she had never been on a date before and wasn’t sure what to expect in Love on the Spectrum.

Ad

Connor opened up in response.

“Yeah, I… I know what you mean. I didn't know what to think, how to feel. For a second, I thought I had even gone mad or something, and that… that's, like, one of my biggest fears, going crazy,” he shared.

Connor said in his confessional:

“We both like The Dragon Prince. We both like… both have taste in old-fashioned things. When I saw her standing there, I thought to myself, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ This may be my imagination… but I think I may be feeling some sparks.”

Ad

The two later played croquet and ended the day with a hug. Connor asked to see Georgie again, and she agreed. Georgie later said in her confessional that she liked Connor and called it a big moment in her life.

Watch Love on the Spectrum episodes currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More