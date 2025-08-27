Love Thy Nader season 1 premiere ending explained: Did Gleb cheat on Brooks?

In the Love Thy Nader season 1 premiere, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's romance starts with fierce passion after they meet on Dancing With the Stars. The affair soon becomes intense, with Gleb moving in to stay with Brooks and her sisters in New York City. Though Brooks is embracing the fast-evolving relationship, her parents and sisters are concerned about red flags and the quick pace of things.In the 2-episode premiere of Love Thy Nader season 1, tension culminates when Brooks discovers Gleb's phone, which he had forgotten in his haste, with many messages and photos involving other women, including allusions to threesomes at his estate in Joshua Tree. Gleb assures her that no cheating occurred, but the evidence Brooks is seeing casts extreme doubt on his claims, leaving the relationship in an unsettled state.For context, American model Brooks Nader and Russian dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko were partners on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars in 2024. The two began dating after they met during their time on the reality show, and their romance had captured the fans' attention during their run on the show.Brooks and Gleb's relationship dynamic in Love Thy Nader season 1 premiere View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks and Gleb's relationship progresses rapidly, sparking immediate concern within her family and creating the basis for much of the conflict in the series. Shortly after his divorce, Gleb received an invitation to live with Brooks and her sisters in the New York apartment. Brooks is expressive and enthusiastic about the new relationship, while her sisters and parents, who are from Louisiana and maintain more traditional views, are skeptical to begin with.The rapid pace leads her family to question Gleb's past and what they know about his behaviors, which was only exacerbated by their commitment to protect Brooks. Ultimately, this dynamic exemplifies the cultural and generational clash at the heart of the show. This conflict steadily escalates over the course of the Love Thy Nader season 1 premiere, hinting at the division that arises when trust is lacking.What does Brooks find on Gleb's phone in the Love Thy Nader season 1 premiere?Brooks in Love Thy Nader (Image via Hulu)A turning point is reached when Gleb forgets his phone on a trip, leaving it open to messages and pictures of an intimate and possibly incriminating nature, including mentions of other women and threesomes at his estate at Joshua Tree. Brooks and her sisters sift through the phone, discovering evidence that contradicts the portrait Gleb presents.This invasion of privacy brings feelings of betrayal and confusion, moving the narrative from romantic idealism to agonized suspicion. Gleb's dismissal of all allegations of cheating also adds uncertainty, making trust more complicated.The revelation of Gleb's infidelity in Love Thy Nader's season 1 premiere highlights the fragility and complication of trust, particularly in a relationship that is in the public eye. The proof Brooks uncovers lays out a narrative of emotional confrontation and accounting without definitive resolution from Gleb.Also read: Khloe Kardashian opens up about co-parenting, claims that Tristan Thompson and she are “seamless co-parents”All about Brooks's emotional fallout at the Hudson Jeans launchA still from the series (Image via Hulu)The second episode in the Love Thy Nader season 1 premiere follows Brooks getting ready for and going to the big launch party for her Hudson Jeans line in the midst of her personal turmoil. The episode showcases her working grit and refusal to give up amidst heartbreak.In the meantime, family politics escalate as Brooks's parents find out about the cheating claims, adding more emotional complexities to her difficulties. Her sisters urge her to stay away from Gleb for her own good and hatch ideas of supportive actions, including a Miami vacation.Public scrutiny is heightened when Gleb addresses several media sources, denying infidelity, stating confusion, and claiming Brooks is not answering his calls. This public discussion embodies the increasingly blurred distinction between personal suffering and media spectacle in contemporary reality television.Read more: Kris Jenner launches new media company Kris Jenner Productions: Everything we know so farLove Thy Nader season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.