“Makes me look like a fool”- Love Island USA star Belle-A makes her feelings known about Nic kissing Cierra

Love Island USA season 7 episode 2 was released on June 4. It documented the participants exploring connections in the villa in the hopes of finding love. Belle-A and Nic coupled up on their first night in the villa. In episode 2, they got to know each other and some other people in the house.

Cierra entered as a bombshell on night two of the season. She found connections with multiple people in the house, and she shared an intimate moment with Nic. When they went to chat up in the hideaway section of the villa, a private room for intimate conversations, they shared a kiss.

After Belle-A found out about this moment that Nic had had, she was disappointed because he did so at the start of their relationship.

Trending

"Makes me look like a fool right from the beginning," she said.

Eventually, Nic told Belle-A what he did while he was in the hideaway. He told her that they were there to explore, and he was doing just that. Belle-A understood where he was coming from.

What Belle-A said about Nic in Love Island USA season 7 episode 2

Talking to his male friends about his time at the hideaway, Nic implied that he was happy with whatever happened. He even jokingly asked Ace which one among Belle-A and Cierra was better. In a Love Island USA confessional, Belle-A reflected on the situation, saying that Nic was nice, but there was no sense of security with him.

This referred to him trying out other options to see if he liked someone better than he liked Belle-A, his initial partner. She said this after Nic confronted her and told her that he kissed Cierra, something he had not shared with Belle-A yet. That was because she had a strict no-kiss on the first date policy, and she had made Nic kiss her on her cheeks.

Nic told Belle-A that the environment in the hideaway section was all set up for an intimate experience, so it ignited whatever happened with Cierra in there. Belle-A called it "crazy," while Nic thought that was just him exploring his chances.

"I appreciate you, and I'm excited to cuddle up again," Nic said.

Belle-A said, "maybe," to which Nic stated that he would initiate only if she allowed him to. At the recoupling ceremony that night, Cierra had the power to choose the guy of her liking to couple up with because she was the bombshell. She went for Nic, leaving Belle-A alone.

It all started with Cierra and Charlie entering the Love Island USA villa when everyone else was blindfolded. Ariana, the host, had already instructed them that the bombshells would kiss three people of their liking. No one would know who they kissed, nor would the people who were kissed find out who kissed them.

Cierra chose to kiss the male Islanders. After her intimate kiss with Nic, the latter said in a Love Island USA confessional that whoever he kissed was a 10 out of 10 kisser, and he had no idea who it was. But he described the experience as one of the greatest nights of his life.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More