Married to Medicine season 11, episode 12 recap: Heavenly talks to Phaedra’s ex-husband Apollo, while Phaedra leaves the trip early

Episode 12 of Married to Medicine season 11 aired on February 23, 2024. The episode picked up from where the previous one left off, where Greg had a physical altercation with Quad's boyfriend, King. Cast members intervened to separate them. The focus then shifted to Phaedra’s confrontation with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and his current partner, Sherien Almufti.

Heavenly, who invited Apollo and Sherien on the trip, sat down with them to discuss the previous day’s events. Apollo accused Phaedra of dating his friend to provoke a reaction.

Meanwhile, Phaedra distanced herself from the group, claiming they did not support her. Eventually, she decided to leave the trip early, saying she did not associate with "mean girls."

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 12 - Apollo and Sherien upset with Phaedra

At the start of the episode, Heavenly apologized to Apollo and Sherien for the events of the previous night. Apollo explained that Phaedra knew that Cheick, the man she was dating, was his friend. He accused her of doing it deliberately to create conflict. He said:

"Phaedra knew that this was my friend. I said it was my friend. You said that the man said he didn't know me to make it plausible that you brought the gentleman."

Sherien supported Apollo’s claim, stating that Phaedra had a "completely different agenda."

During a Married to Medicine confessional, Heavenly claimed that Phaedra orchestrated the situation, but it ultimately backfired. Meanwhile, Apollo revealed that he had tried to contact Phaedra earlier that morning for a private conversation, but she refused.

As the group discussed Phaedra’s actions, she was seen confiding in Shaq, expressing relief about leaving. Shortly after, Dr. Jackie visited her room and questioned her decision to leave. Phaedra admitted that she was most disappointed in Jackie, as she had trusted her the most within the group.

Dr. Jackie told Phaedra that she had understood from Heavenly that Phaedra was aware of Apollo’s presence on the trip. In a Married to Medicine confessional, Dr. Jackie stated,

"I had nothing to do with Apollo coming on this trip. Now, I don't know why you're disappointed."

She further explained that she did not know Apollo and had no reason to involve herself in their dispute.

"I know some people think that I'm close to Jesus like that and I could have fixed it. But you better call Jesus. I didn't do it," she said in a confessional.

Phaedra, however, insisted that she felt unsupported by the group. She told Dr. Jackie that no one had stood by her, adding that these were not the type of women she usually associated with.

Meanwhile, back with the group, Heavenly and Simone discussed Phaedra’s distant behavior. Apollo also shared his perspective, noting that he had known Phaedra for a long time. He acknowledged the group's professional accomplishments and compared their dynamic to a "battle of the minds," given Phaedra’s legal background.

Heavenly responded:

"We see through her bulls**t. That's all it is, and it ain't bad."

Simone added, "We're all boss b**ches." Apollo acknowledged that the group had accepted Phaedra initially. He said, "But y'all accepted her though." Heavenly agreed, "We accepted her."

A flashback from Married to Medicine played, showing Phaedra’s past comments about being part of the show. In a conversation with Andy Cohen, she compared Married to Medicine to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, stating,

"We were a lot more contentious, and they support each other's marriage. And, you know, housewives, if you even say you want to separate, baby, they're gonna make sure you get divorced in one, two, three."

Back in the conversation, Heavenly observed that Phaedra always sought control, suggesting that if things didn’t go her way, she would withdraw. Simone agreed, acknowledging Heavenly’s perspective and adding her own thoughts on the situation.

Meanwhile, in her room, Phaedra remained firm about leaving. Dr. Jackie encouraged her to stay and address her concerns with the group. She asked,

"Why can't you stay and just make everybody aware of the lack of support? And how to move forward?"

Phaedra declined, saying,

"Well, you know, some people can be played with, but I'm not one of them. I don't play with these type of mean girls. So yeah, so I'm gone."

In a Married to Medicine confessional, Phaedra criticized the group, claiming they made it difficult for newcomers to fit in. She then left, declaring her plans to catch her waiting jet.

Before exiting, she took one last jab at the cast, comparing them to a "four-ring circus." Dr. Jackie expressed her disappointment in a Married to Medicine confessional, saying:

"I knew Phaedra would be upset, but I didn't think she would leave. I thought that she would come back and come back stronger."

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo.

