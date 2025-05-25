My mind is made up — Irina’s Battle Camp journey shows how brutal reality TV can be

My mind is made up: Irina’s elimination on Battle Camp was one of the most painful moments in reality TV. In an exclusive interview with People magazine in April 2025, Irina spoke about her experience on the Netflix show,

Ad

“I think it’s truly everyone’s fear — or mine for sure — is thinking that nobody likes you, nobody wants you here,” she shared.

Irina, who was known for her appearance on Love is Blind, entered the Battle Camp competition with hopes of a fresh start. But the reality was different. She was blindsided by 11 of her fellow campers who voted her onto the wheel, resulting in her name being placed on the elimination wheel 13 times.

Ad

Trending

It wasn’t just a game—it was a betrayal that left her feeling misunderstood and excluded. The moment when Irina saw her name filling up the wheel spoke volumes: she didn’t stand a chance.

Her elimination wasn’t just a product of bad luck; it was a reflection of how quickly trust can shatter in a competitive setting. In my opinion, Irina’s experience serves as a reminder that reality TV may offer the promise of connection and fun, but the game often thrives on alliances that break as quickly as they form.

Ad

Irina deserved more empathy, but Battle Camp thrives on betrayal

Ad

The 13 spots on the wheel told the whole story: nearly everyone in Battle Camp had quietly turned against her. Irina had private conversations with Gio Helou and Trey Plutnicki, and both of them downplayed their votes. Gio stayed vague, while Trey said he was voting for Tony Castellanos or Polly Brindle. In reality, they were part of the majority working to get Irina out.

Irina later admitted she was suspicious when Gabi Butler told her, “I think you’re going to learn a lot from this.” Louis Russell broke down after the elimination, admitting he felt like “a piece of s**t,* for going along with it. Gabi also expressed regret, saying she felt awful for betraying Irina after they had been bonding.

Ad

Irina’s story proves how Battle Camp thrives on shifting alliances and silent betrayals. It wasn’t just about strategy — it was a painful reminder of how isolating reality TV can feel when you’re the one being targeted. Her elimination shows how quickly things can change in the game, even when you think you’re safe.

Irina’s Battle Camp journey shows how emotional connections get lost in the game

Ad

Ad

Irina said she didn’t know what she had done wrong,

“Did I really get voted out because I said something? I got misunderstood again?” she said in the interview.

It’s hard for any contestant—trying to play the game while also dealing with emotions, friendships, and the pressure of being watched. On Battle Camp, it’s not just about winning challenges. You also have to watch what you say, figure out who’s on your side, and keep up with changing alliances. If you misread the room, you can quickly become the target.

Ad

What stood out the most was how Irina handled it. Even though she was shocked and hurt, she came back to the wheel ceremony. She didn’t yell or get angry—she stood up, told her team she forgave them, and accepted that she was going home. That showed a lot of courage.

In my opinion, Irina’s story shows that Battle Camp isn’t just about the physical tasks—it’s also about handling the emotional challenges. The hardest part of the game is not always the challenges—it’s staying strong when people turn against you, and learning to keep going even when you feel alone.

Ad

Battle Camp episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More