"I was suffering the entire time" — Battle Camp star Trey reflects on his experience on the show

In a conversation with RHAP: We Know Reality TV podcast on May 1, 2025, Battle Camp star Trey opened up about his experience on the show, offering insight into the emotional and physical toll it took. Reflecting on the gameplay and how it translated on screen, Trey admitted:

“I was suffering the entire time. I felt really uncomfortable the entire time and that's sort of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be some good television on my part.’”

Throughout the podcast, Trey discussed how the show’s format — including the unpredictability of the elimination wheel — encouraged him to play in a bold and strategic way. He explained the pressure of maintaining social connections without knowing what twist might come next, and how being on the wheel almost every episode influenced his gameplay.

Trey also addressed his portrayal on the show, acknowledging the reactions he's received from viewers and defending the choices he made during key votes. He detailed moments like the blindside of Ireena and navigating tensions with Chase, as well as the loneliness of not having vocal allies when things got tough.

Trey's strategic gameplay and challenges in Battle Camp

During his time on Battle Camp, Trey faced numerous obstacles that tested both his physical and mental endurance. As one of the contestants who constantly found himself on the elimination wheel, he had to adapt his strategy to survive each round.

Trey spoke about the discomfort of knowing that his fate was often out of his hands, saying that this added to the tension he felt throughout the competition.

“I was only given the opportunity to play as like bombastic and like as audacious as I was because there was a chance that I would stay every single time,” he explained.

The unpredictability of the wheel was a constant challenge for Trey. He explained that it made each decision feel like a gamble, as alliances could shift in an instant. Trey often stayed calm and focused during the game, even though he faced the risk of elimination many times.

Trey acknowledged that this mental fortitude was key to his survival in the game.

“[The wheel] lets the players play in a really risky way,” Trey explained.

Behind-the-scenes reflections of Battle Camp star Trey

As Trey looked back on his time on Battle Camp, he shared how people watching the show might have seen his moves and strategy differently from what he meant. He said reality TV often highlights drama, which can make things seem more intense than they really were.

One significant moment Trey discussed was his interaction with Ireena, which led to a blindside that generated significant buzz among fans. Trey explained that, while the move might have seemed harsh, it was part of his strategy to ensure his survival.

“I didn’t think it needed to be that brutal and savage,” he shared.

Trey also addressed how the show’s editing affected the way certain moments were portrayed. He noted that what viewers saw on screen wasn’t always the full story. He added that it made it difficult to control the narrative around his actions.

“I had no vocal champions for me the same way everybody else had vocal champions for themselves,” he said.

Trey said that the show mostly showed his more intense moments, but in real life, he felt his relationships with the other contestants were stronger than how they looked on screen.

Battle Camp season 1 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

