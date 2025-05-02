"The hate online is loud" — Battle Camp star QT admits her feelings after the show

In a conversation on the RHAP: We Know Reality TV podcast aired on May 1, 2025, Battle Camp star QT opened up about her experience during and after the show. While discussing fan reactions, talking about the mixed feedback she received since the show aired.

Ad

“The hate online is loud, but don’t worry, people love it,” QT remarked.

She reflected on the comments she faced, sharing that her social media had been filled with negative reactions. Pointing out how some viewers misunderstood her gameplay.

“It's been a lot of snake emojis and uh you're ugly,” she said.

Alongside fellow contestant Trey, QT discussed key moments from the show, including strategy decisions, unexpected twists, and how post-show discourse affected them. Both QT and Trey were central to the season’s narrative and were candid about how certain scenes were edited and interpreted by the audience.

Ad

Trending

Despite criticism, they expressed gratitude for the platform and hope for the show’s future. Fans took to social media after the podcast, reacting to their openness and hoping to see them return in a possible second season.

QT addresses challenge controversy and online backlash for her participation in Battle Camp

Ad

During the conversation, Battle Camp star QT directly responded to criticism about her performance in the spelling challenge. She said, “I know how to spell advantage,” clarifying that nerves got the better of her and she misspoke before correcting herself—but producers only aired the mistake. While discussing about how the final decision didn’t reflect her full effort.

“Then Taylor Lewan was like, ‘I'm so sorry, QT. We have to go with like what you first said,’” she recalled.

Ad

Addressing the fallout, QT described the energy shift in camp.

“I felt the cold shoulder from Avery and Gio immediately,” she said.

As suspicion spread about her intentions, she admitted being surprised when she learned others believed she had deliberately thrown the challenge: “That’s what people are thinking?” She later added that timing affected her ability to change perceptions.

QT explained that she started talking to people when the votes were "already happening,” indicating the limited opportunity she had to course-correct once the rumor had spread. Still, the outcome turned in her favor when Avery was ultimately eliminated instead. “It was so close. It was literally on my name, then ticked,” she said, relieved. “Let's move on.”

Ad

QT reflects on gameplay, alliances, and hopes for the future

Ad

QT also looked back at her strategic choices, including the decision to put Trey up for punishment, despite their alliance.

“We deluded ourselves into believing like, yeah, if we do Trey, it hides our alliance. But watching the episodes now, I’m like, that was just chaotic and stupid,” she said.

On her relationship with fellow contestant Shubham, QT shared how they quickly bonded and stayed loyal throughout the game in Battle Camp.

Ad

“We were the only two Bears to make it from the very beginning to the very end. I’m obsessed with Shuby,” she shared.

Their strong dynamic helped them navigate the increasingly tense camp atmosphere. QT also acknowledged that her behind-the-scenes efforts were not always shown on-screen. She said she wished the show had shown more of her efforts in building relationships with people. Nonetheless, she remained positive about the edit overall and supported the show’s concept.

Ad

Looking ahead, QT expressed excitement about reality TV opportunities. She said she would be open to doing any reality show offered to her. She also encouraged Netflix to continue with Battle Camp, expressing hope that people would enjoy the show and describing it as a fun concept.

Battle Camp episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More