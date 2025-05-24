My mind is made up — Priya’s Persian Love Cake deserved more recognition in Spring Baking Championship

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 10 aired on May 13, 2025. It was a fun challenge for the bakers, as they were tasked to make a classic French dessert called a Fraisier, which is a long sponge cake layered with mousse and strawberries. The bakers would have to add their twist to it, but could use the original recipe as a guide.

Priya Winsor decided to make her Fraisier charming by giving it a Persian twist. She used bold flavours of cardamom, rose, citrus, and saffron, calling it the Persian Love Cake. Priya told the judges the story behind her cake, which comes from an old Persian folktale about a woman who bakes a cake for the man she loves.

If he loves the cake, then they are blessed to be together! If not, she gets to enjoy the cake herself. It was not only about the food and taste but also meant to share a story. Personally, I think that Priya's mix of bold flavours, cultural inspiration and personal storytelling made her cake the most special bake of the entire season!

In my opinion, Priya’s cake was one of the most creative and meaningful bakes of the season. It had bold flavours, a beautiful story, and a personal connection — yet the judges didn’t seem to fully appreciate how much thought and heart went into it.

Priya’s flavours told a story — but the judges wanted more intensity in Spring Baking Championship

When the judges tasted Priya’s Persian Love Cake, the feedback was mixed. Kardea Brown loved Priya’s cake. She said the cream was “velvety” and called the hint of rose and pistachio “chef’s kiss.” She even said it was one of the best desserts they had that day. Nancy Fuller also liked the sugar-coated strawberries on top and said the cake looked beautiful and elegant.

But Duff Goldman felt differently in Spring Baking Championship. He said he couldn’t taste the rose or the cardamom, and he reminded Priya that Persian baking is known for bold flavours. Nancy agreed and mentioned that the cake could have used more flavor to balance out the cream.

I thought Priya's cake was a cool idea and there was lots of thought in the design and flavors. Even though the judges had mixed reviews, I feel like they did not give Priya enough credit for the effort she put into this. The Persian Love Cake wasn’t just a dessert—it told a story and showed her cultural background. It deserved more recognition for being such a special and meaningful bake.

The Persian Love Cake showed Priya’s heart and skill as a baker in Spring Baking Championship

Priya’s Persian Love Cake wasn’t just about flavours — it was about telling a story through food. Her choice to include cardamom, rose, saffron, and citrus wasn’t random. It reflected the rich traditions of Persian baking and her desire to bring cultural heritage into her creations.

The story behind the cake — a woman baking for love, and either finding happiness or enjoying the cake herself — added a personal touch that made her dessert feel meaningful and unique.

Priya also paid attention to details. She added fondant strawberry flowers and sugar-coated fruit, which showed her artistic eye and her ability to combine flavours with visual presentation. In my opinion, that level of thought and effort should have been recognised more by the Spring Baking Championship judges.

While they appreciated her design, some comments about the flavours being too subtle felt a little harsh. Her Persian Love Cake deserved more than just a passing mention — it deserved to be seen as one of the standout bakes of the season.

Spring Baking Championship episodes are currently streaming on Food Network.

