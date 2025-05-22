Did you also think Raveena was leading Spring Baking Championship until the crumb held her back?

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale aired on May 19, 2025, and featured one of the most creative challenges yet. The final three bakers — Priya Winsor, Lisa Clark, and Raveena Oberoi — were asked to make Marie Antoinette-style “Hair Cakes.” These tall, decorative desserts were inspired by the queen’s famous hairstyles and had to include floral flavours along with a standout design.

Ad

Each finalist brought something special to the table and created cakes that looked impressive and fit the theme. But only one of them could win the $25,000 prize and be crowned the Spring Baking Champion.

Priya Winsor took the crown with her structured chocolate cake and balanced flavours. But in my opinion, Raveena was the frontrunner going into the finale.

Her designs throughout the season had been bold and well-executed, and even in the last challenge, her cake looked stunning. It wasn’t the idea or execution that cost her the win — it was the texture. The judges said her cake was too crumbly, and that detail made all the difference in a close final round.

Ad

Trending

Raveena delivered on design — but her texture couldn’t match the moment in Spring Baking Championship

Ad

Raveena Oberoi had shown throughout Spring Baking Championship season 11 that she was full of creative ideas and could make desserts that looked amazing. In the finale, she kept that same energy with a Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cake that stood out for its height and design.

Her cake was tall, elegant, and filled with detailed decorations that matched the fancy theme of the challenge. The judges noticed how much effort she put into the look of the cake and said it really fit the style they were going for. It looked like something made for a finale — bold, dramatic, and impressive.

Ad

But when it was time to taste, things changed. The judges said the texture of her cake was too crumbly. For a finale dessert, they were hoping for something softer and more delicate. Even though the flavours might have been good, the texture didn’t meet their expectations — and that made a difference in the final decision.

In my opinion, this one issue was what kept Raveena from winning Spring Baking Championship. She had everything else working in her favour — from artistic direction to execution. If the cake had been a bit more refined in texture, she could’ve walked away with the title. It was a small detail, but one that made a big difference.

Ad

Raveena's performance in episode 8 of Spring Baking Championship proved she was finale-ready

Ad

Raveena Oberoi’s run on Spring Baking Championship season 11 was marked by steady progress, smart decisions, and creative presentation — and episode 8 was a great example of that. In the Pre-Heat challenge, she teamed up with Lisa Clark to make a Napoleon inspired by the Purple Empress butterfly.

While their flavours were solid and the concept was visually appealing, the judges pointed out that their pastry was too soft in the centre, which affected the texture.

Ad

But Raveena bounced back in the Main Heat, where the bakers were asked to create garden-themed table-top cakes. A twist added mid-challenge required them to incorporate lemongrass into their bakes. Raveena rose to the occasion. Her cake was strong enough to earn her a spot in the semi-finals, alongside Lisa, Corey, and Mary-Frances.

In my opinion, that episode showed how Raveena could take feedback and improve quickly. She didn’t let one small flaw stop her from moving forward — and her creative instincts and flavour choices helped her stand out. By the time she reached the finale, it felt like she had built a strong case for the win. That’s why it was so surprising when one texture issue kept her from the title.

Ad

Catch season 11 episodes of Spring Baking Championship currently streaming on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More