"Netflix drops the proof" — Perfect Match season 2 star Melinda Berry and Harry Jowsey's entire feud explained  

The Perfect Match season 2 finale, released on Friday, June 21, featured some explosive confrontations. From Holly, Brittan, and Christine calling Kaz out for his confusing behavior or the revelation of Harry's actions, the aftermath of the finale episode is still echoing on social media.

After Melinda Berry accused Harry Jowsey of kissing her in a men's mixer in episode 8 despite his strong romantic connection with Jessica back at the villa, Harry denied all allegations.

Melinda's accusations left both contestants and the netizens divided. However, the finale episode provided an explosive revelation, showing footage that confirmed Harry's kiss with Melinda.

Back in episode 8, Harry had said that Melinda was lying because she was after 15 minutes of fame. In a TikTok video posted by Melinda on June 22, after the finale episode was released, she shaded Harry and said:

"Netflix drops the proof."

Melinda Berry from Perfect Match season 2 shades Harry Jowsey on her TikTok

In the video, Melinda popped out several written prompts highlighting Harry's lies about her. These included, "You're a liar," "Where is the footage," "We never kissed Melinda," "She's a liar," "You want 15 minutes of fame," and "Stop using me for clout."

The texts fade and Melinda dances to "Netflix drops the proof." The video sees her celebrate the reveal of her and Harry's kiss and their flirty talks to the world. She had been doubted by several contestants in the house, including Harry's Perfect Match season 2 partner Jessica. But the finale episode cleared the air and proved her right.

In another TikTok video, the Perfect Match season 2 star, Melinda, shared her version of the whole Harry Jowsey kiss fiasco. The video showed her asking Harry:

"Why are you acting so nervous, and why are you sweating so much and why do you look so lonely."

She is cut off by a fart noise, and when the text on the screen says Harry, a male voice says:

"No wait, it's not what you think. This is a big misunderstanding. You've got to believe me." and "You better listen to me."

Footage reveals Melinda and Harry's kiss in Perfect Match season 2

Before proceeding with the final votes on the Perfect Match season 2 finale, host Nick Lachey asked if anyone wanted to say something or clear the air. Harry volunteered. He owned up to the kiss and apologized to Jessica for it. He also said he would learn from his mistakes and won't repeat such a thing in the future. His confession was followed by a montage of clips from the day of the boy's mixer, shown in episode 8.

One clip showed Melinda sitting on Harry's lap while he told her, "I will put a baby in you," in response to her saying she wanted babies because she was 30. In another clip, Harry and Melinda were hidden behind a tree, and Melinda was heard saying:

"Go ahead, no one's watching."

Yet another clip saw Harry telling Chris that he had made a mistake. When Chris asked about it, Harry said he couldn't say it on camera. Another clip showed Harry asking a cameraman if he captured his kiss with Melinda, telling him it wasn't meant to happen.

The clips left Harry exposed and vindicated Melinda.

Both the seasons of Perfect Match are available to stream on Netflix.