“A clown”— Temptation Island fans react to Brion's shocking infidelity

Temptation Island— the coveted Netflix dating reality TV show— was released on the streaming platform on March 12. Per its format, the couples who wished to test their relationships came to the villa and were separated and sent to two different villas, segregated according to gender. Here, they met with single "tempters," looking for love, and they had to resist getting involved with them.

Ad

As soon as Shanté and Brion went into their respective villas, they met the tempters. Brion flirted with them and even told a temptress, Courtney, that Brion was bad at s*x. He also told the temptresses that he was always interested in threesomes but never had the chance to indulge in one.

Later in the season, he went into the bathroom with two temptresses, who agreed to have a threesome with him. Fans of Temptation Island reacted to Shanté's infidelity on X.

Ad

Trending

"Brion is a clown I do not believe he has ever been faithful in his relationship," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @iam_carladh)

"Brion isn’t just a terrible boyfriend, but a terrible person, when Amiah felt uncomfortable, he called her weird and didn’t respect her boundary and then to explain his cheating he uses his past abuse as to why he’s cheating, a whole manipulator," said another fan.

Ad

"Brion is by far the most disgusting human that has ever been casted on #TemptationIslandnetflix! Honestly, the most disgusting person to ever grace reality TV!" added a third.

"I think Brion is the worst man I've ever seen on reality TV. He's an absolute narcissist," commented another.

Fans of Temptation Island believed that Brion cheated freely because he knew Shanté would overlook his misbehavior and take him back.

Ad

"Brion didn’t have any doubts that Shante would take him back, that’s the worst part. As soon as he said “She’s a good woman, she’ll give me grace” I knew what was up," an X user wrote.

"Part of the reason Brion treats Shanté the way he does is because he knows she’s gonna still be with him. Shanté needs a backbone. Her self-esteem/worth is in the basement," another user wrote.

Ad

"That Brion dude on Temptation Island is actually one of the grossest men I’ve ever witnessed and that poor girl is still with him," commented one.

"Brion is a walking contradiction. How can you preach about wanting a Godly woman but you are everything BUT Godly?" wrote one.

The clip that documented Brion cheating on Temptation Island

Ad

Shanté was visibly uncomfortable when it was her turn to watch a clip of what Brion was up to in his villa. The Temptation Island season's host, Mark L. Wahlberg, noted this and reassured her that they could get through the clip together. The clip covered Brion walking into the bathroom with the two girls, after which an audio clip from the bathroom hinted at intimacy inside.

In another clip taken the day after, Brion stated that it was a "good night" and that he didn't have a reason to feel regretful about it.

Ad

Ad

He further stated:

"I think women respect honesty and being true to yourself, and I think a lot of women would rather have someone just be real and talk to them, and if they're going to step out or whatever, let 'em know."

After the clip ended Shanté told Mark that she didn't know what to say.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island are available to stream only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback