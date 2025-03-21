Temptation Island star Brion gives relationship update with Shanté

Temptation Island, the Netflix show that brings couples to a tropical setting to test their commitment, premiered its latest season on March 12, 2025. A week later, on March 19, the platform shared updates about where each couple stands after the final bonfire. Among the most talked-about were Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover, who arrived on the island with issues already surfacing in their one-year relationship.

Ad

Brion, a pharmaceutical sales rep, and Shanté, a pilates instructor, decided to participate in the experience to address lingering concerns, especially Brion’s past infidelity and his interest in a threesome. Throughout the season, viewers watched their bond being tested, and a controversial on-screen moment involving Brion and two singles, Alex and Courtney.

Despite the fallout, the couple left Temptation Island together and have since been open about their conversations and growth. Brion said the experience gave him “clarity” about the kind of partner he wants to be, while Shanté acknowledged that their deep conversations after the show wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

Ad

Trending

Netflix’s March 19 update revealed that Brion and Shanté are still together and continuing to work on their relationship.

Brion reflects on his encounter in Temptation Island and how it changed his perspective

Ad

During his time on Temptation Island, Brion got into a physical relationship with the two singles. In one episode, he was seen entering the bathroom with singles Alex Zamora and Courtney Randolph, an act that was later shown during a bonfire. Brion admitted that he did not wake up “with any regret” and believed that honesty was still present in his actions.

“I’m still respecting Shanté at the end of the day. I think women respect honesty and being true to yourself,” he said in a confessional.

Ad

Brion and Shanté discussed the incident during the final bonfire in Temptation Island. Shanté explained that what happened between the three of them was "more physical," and not emotional. After the show, Brion shared with Tudum that the experience gave him insight.

“That night gave me clarity about the kind of partner I want to be. I even cried talking about how I grew up, something I hadn’t thought about in forever,” he shared.

Ad

Ad

He also acknowledged his actions, saying he now regrets what happened. Their discussions since then, according to both Brion and Shanté, have helped open a new phase in their relationship where communication has improved.

Shanté gives a relationship update with Brion

Ad

Following their departure from Temptation Island, Shanté shared that she and Brion stayed up all night, discussing what happened during their time on the show. She shared that since the time they were back home, the "conversations have just kept going."

She added that while she didn’t expect things to happen the way they did, those moments pushed them to finally address long-avoided topics.

“As sad as it is and as annoying as it is, I don’t know that we would’ve had those conversations if that didn’t happen,” she shared.

Ad

Brion also posted on social media after the show aired, confirming that he and Shanté are still together. He called their relationship a journey of “love, laughter, and growth,” and said he takes full accountability for his mistakes.

“Shanté showed me grace when I couldn’t show it to myself. She stood by me when she could’ve walked away,” he wrote in the caption.

Ad

As of March 2025, the couple has not moved in together. However, they revealed that they have both started therapy and are planning to move in once Brion’s current lease ends.

Temptation Island season 1 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback