"Shanté needs a backbone"— Temptation Island fans react to cast member getting back together with Brion after his shocking infidelity 

Temptation Island Netflix dropped all episodes on March 12, 2025, on Netflix. The finale episode, titled, The Final Bonfire, reunited the unmarried couples after putting their relationships to the ultimate test and deciding upon their futures.

All 8 cast members, who appeared on the show as part of a couple had the choice to either leave the show with their original partners, the singles they bonded with while on the show, or alone.

In episode 10, Brion and Shanté reunited at the bonfire to decide their future, and although the male cast member had been intimate with two other women, both Shanté and Brion decided to work on their relationship further and left together.

Fans online reacted to Shanté's decision to take Brion back online and criticized her for the same. One X user wrote:

"Part of the reason Brion treats Shanté the way he does is because he knows she’s gonna still be with him. Shanté needs a backbone. Her self esteem/worth is in the basement."

Netizens react to Shanté's final decision (Image via X/@nichole61322115)

"OMG so true, can't remember a girl with such low self esteem since KK on love island staying with POS keenan, shante really needs to get away from that narcissist asap," a person wrote.

"SHANTE STAND UP!!!! Love yourself! I don’t think I’ve seen a man as terrible as Brion on reality tv. People do what you allow them to," a fan commented.

Fans of Temptation Island 2025 note that Brion knew Shanté would take him back:

"Brion didn’t have any doubts that Shante would take him back, that’s the worst part. As soon as he said “she’s a good woman, she’ll give me grace” I knew what was up," a person wrote.

"Shante taking Brion back after he did that to her is so disappointing, especially because he said he knew she would forgive him…Girl STAND UP," a fan commented.

"the way Brion treats Shanté is INSANE that pig knows she’s gonna still be with him. Shanté needs a backbone. her self worth is in the deep parts of trenches because ma’am?? BFFR," a tweet read.

Fans of Temptation Island 2025 further said:

"Brion knows Shante is stupid he’s so confident he can do anything and she will stay. I do not feel bad for her," a person wrote.

"Brion is someone I NEVER want to come into any type of contact with. He cheats and then justifies it by saying “well it’s outta my system now & Shantè will be fine. She’ll go through it but she’ll get over it”. That’s some master manipulator sh*t," a fan commented.

"You shouldn't have done that to someone you love"— Shanté criticizes Brion during Temptation Island 2025 finale

During the season finale of Netflix's Temptation Island, titled, The Final Bonfire, Shanté and Brion came face-to-face after the latter's shocking infidelity involving two single cast members of the show.

At the bonfire, Shanté criticized her boyfriend's actions and reminded him that he had reassured her before the experiment and that she was so "enamored" and "so in love" with him.

Recalling his actions, she said it hurt to watch him do what he did so "nonchalantly." She told Brion she didn't deserve that and said people don't do that to someone they love.

"You shouldn't have done that to someone you love," she added,

The host, Mark Walberg asked the male Temptation Island 2025 cast member about what Brion had learned about himself, noting that there was "something deeper" that needed to be addressed.

Brion recalled what was discussed about his childhood at the previous bonfire and further opened up about being neglected as a child. He said that the first 17 years of his life were the "worst 17 years growing up." The Temptation Island participant said that when someone is alone for that long, they didn't know what love was.

"I wanna be better and I wanna address it. A lot of things that I've put you through and things I've done even here, it's just sh*t from way before that I gotta deal with," he added emotionally.

The Temptation Island female cast member noted she believed she put others before herself and that being on the show forced her to put herself first. The host told them to declare their choice and Brion went first.

The cast member said he wanted to leave with Shanté and he wanted another opportunity to have a "lifetime of happiness together." He asked the Temptation Island star to give him the opportunity.

While Shanté was in double mind, she needed to take a minute and briefly walked off. However, when she returned to the bonfire, she declared she wanted to leave with Brion despite what he had done while on Temptation Island.

Fans online reacted to the couple's declarations and criticized Shanté for taking Brion back.

All episodes of Temptation Island 2025 are available to stream on Netflix.

