"All I see is Angel" — Fans stunned by Lana Del Rey’s Met Gala 2024 look

Lana Del Rey’s Met Gala 2024 look took the internet by storm. Fresh off headlining the Coachella music festival last month, the singer made a grand return to the star-studded event, which marked her third time on the red carpet since 2018.

The Summertime Sadness singer brought a dreamy aesthetic to the event with a beige gown, which was embellished with twigs, and a matching net veil. Her return to the event and her outfit, which was in keeping with the theme, "The Garden of Time," wowed fans online, who believed she is "an angel."

Fans were in awe of Lana Del Rey’s Met Gala 2024 look, with many of them sharing their excitement about the singer returning for the event. Comments about her look for the event are brimming with praise.

"It’s giving nymph, it’s giving a mythological creature,it’s giving personification of nature,portraying immortal youth and beauty," one fan commented on X.

"SHE WON THE MET," another one commented.

"The basic cream color really compliments the branches. It's a really safe choice that paid of in the most ethereal way possible. We Stan a icon like Lana," a fan on X stated.

More fans share their praises over Del Rey's "dreamy" look for the red carpet event online.

"She's so dreamy. That's my queen," a fan commented.

"Lana Del Rey is absolutely the best dressed at Met Gala," a fan wrote.

More details about Lana Del Rey’s Met Gala 2024 look

Lana Del Rey’s Met Gala 2024 look features a custom design gown by Sean McGirr, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

As she steps onto the red carpet, the Young and Beautiful singer takes the Gala’s “Garden of Time” dress code to heart in her beige gown outfitted with what appears to be twigs all over the bodice. The branches lining her gown stretched into a headdress made of thin tree branches and had a dramatic mesh veil draped across Del Rey’s face.

In a post on X shared by Alexander McQueen, the fashion house shared the inspiration and details about her look:

"Referencing archival #AlexanderMcQueen, the dress is hand-embroidered with bronze hammered bullion hawthorn branches, inspired by Alberto Giacometti’s sculptures."

Accessorizing Lana Del Rey’s Met Gala 2024 look is a single red rose in one of her hands and she kept her brunette waves down. For her makeup, Del Rey kept her complexion minimal and paired it with lined nude lips and peach-orange eyeshadows.

