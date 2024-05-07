"What is she wearing" — Fans criticize Rita Ora's look for the Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024 is currently underway. One of the celebrities who was on Anna Wintour's guest list for the annual event this year was Rita Ora, who wore an outfit made out of beads.

While in conversation with Ashley Graham and Gwendoline Christie on the red carpet, Ora explained that some of the beads on her outfit date back to the 1st or 2nd century, per Vulture.

Fans took to social media to chime in on Ora's outfit and were confused by what she had on:

"What is she wearing," one person wrote.

Fans flood social media with reactions to Rita Ora's Met Gala 2024 outfit

Rita Ora was one of the celebrities who walked up the Met Steps at the Met Gala 2024. She and her husband, Taika Waititi, walked the red carpet together as she appeared in a mesh bodysuit decorated with various strands of beads that hung loose and flowed.

It was a Tom Ford gown styled by Tom Eereboyt, and during a conversation with Vogue on the red carpet, she revealed that it was "older than anyone on this planet," noting the beads that hung from her outfit dated all the way back to the 1st or 2nd century.

Fans who were live-streaming Met Gala 2024 took to social media to chime in on her outfit.

"Rita Ora basically wearing one of those beaded door curtains at the #MetGala," one tweet read.

"Rita Ora wearing the beads that were hanging in your childhood bedroom. #MetGala," another tweet read.

Many also compared Rita Ora's Met Gala outfit to that of her husband's:

"He ate but she lost," one person wrote."

"I'm sorry but Taika Waititi outshined. Rita looks beautiful too though," another person wrote.

Fans further felt that neither of them were following the Met Gala's theme:

"Searching for where either of them are meeting the theme," one tweet read.

"This is just not it," another tweet added.

The two spoke to Gwendoline Christie and Ashley Graham at the red carpet and Ora explained that the beads on her dress were sourced from North Africa and Europe. She explained that her team worked hard to find them, which made her outfit "really special." She further revealed that her Met Gala 2024 outfit was quite heavy.

When Watiti explained that he was wearing a suit made out of leather, Christie and Graham pointed out how warm he must be feeling.

While the 2024 event was Watiti's third, it was Rita Ora's 10th time being invited to the event.

"Thank you Vogue for inviting me back every year. I mean, for me, I just loving having a companion now because sometimes it gets a bit scary when you go on your own," she said.

Rita Ora added that she couldn't wait to see who was going to perform and when the Vogue correspondents joked about Rita singing during the event, the singer broke into a song before she started laughing and said she was joking.

