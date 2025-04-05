"Chris is playing Love Island"— Million Dollar Secret fans react to cast member crying while apologizing to Sydnee

In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 4, titled, Hot Seat for Three, Sydnee was nervous about the upcoming elimination and spoke to Chris by the pool. She told the cameras that she needed to make sure someone had her back and noted it would have been foolish not to use being "single" and attractive to her advantage.

During the conversation, Chris told Sydnee that she was "smart" and that there was something about their "nods and glances" and that he gravitated towards smart people.

However, as the game intensified, Chris revealed he had voted for Sydee to be eliminated during Lydia's elimination in episode 6. Although the two were able to hash out their differences, his apology resulted in him crying over the guilt he felt about voting for her.

Fans online reacted to Chris's treatment of Sydnee online and felt he was on the wrong show. One person wrote on X:

"This guy Chris is playing love island when everybody else is playing million dollar secret I'm cryinghdkfjhdjfkdjdkfjf."

"Not sure if Chris is playing Million Dollar Secret or Love Island. Finished man," a fan commented.

"Chris is acc hilarious bc he clocked Sam from the start but chose to play Love Island and didn’t do sh*t," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret called Chris's "obsession" with Sydnee embarrassing:

"chris’ obsession with sydnee is so embarrassing," a person wrote.

"also the way Chris was so head over heels with Sydnee when she ain't about him like that was so hard to watch," a fan commented.

"Chris crying over Sydnee and she just be looking at him like your such a dweeb once she leave he never gonna hear from her a**," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 further said:

"Chris is the definition of an emotional player in a game of strategy. Also, why is he speaking over Sydnee & insinuating they’re in a relationship? They aren’t a thing whatsoever. Naive and delusional. But he clocked Sam and was perceptive except for Sydnee," a person wrote.

"For Chris to think he had a chance with Sydnee was PATHETIC, LOL. She was totally out of his league! Dude was just delusional! I’m embarrassed for him!" a fan commented.

"I had a pit in my stomach about it all day"— Chris apologizes to Sydnee in Million Dollar Secret seaon 1 episode 6

In Million Dollar Secret episode 6, Chris sat Sydnee down to explain his reasoning for voting against her during the elimination dinner. He explained to her that they both knew she had "one foot out the door" in the competition and that he did the "easy thing" to win his game. He further told her that he owed her an apology.

"I had a pit in my stomach about it all day. I do really care about you," Chris told Sydnee.

He told the Million Dollar Secret star that he knew there were a lot of people against her for a week, and he felt like he hurt her. Chris added that he knew that emotionally speaking, they had to "move past it," but he hoped she could understand why he did it.

Sydnee told Chris she understood the gameplay. Meanwhile, Chris further chimed in on the situation in a confessional and said that they made up and they both had their eyes on winning the grand prize.

Fans of the Netflix reality show commented on Chris and Sydnee's connection and felt the male cast member was on the wrong show.

Episodes 1 to 6 of Million Dollar Secret season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

