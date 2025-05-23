“Correct move”- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans react to Briana getting her tubes removed

Episode 31 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 was released on May 15, 2025. The episode covered Jade taking care of Briana after she got her fallopian tubes removed. Leah connected her daughter, Ali, to another girl who had the same type of disease as hers to discuss their challenges. Ashley got help from a anti-domestic violence organization as Bar, her ex, might be released from prison.

Ad

Briana decided to get her tubes removed because she was sure about her decision to never have children again. She wanted to be carefree when it came to getting intimate with the people she dated, without fearing another pregnancy.

She was questioned by Jade if she really wanted to take the step. Roxanne, her mother, also disapproved of the decision because she thought Briana was too young to take the step. However, they all caved in and accompanied the former to the hospital for her surgery.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter also came to X to react to Briana's decision to get a tubectomy.

"Honestly surprised that Roxy wasn't more support of Bri getting her tubal ligation?? Why risk a 3rd deadbeat baby daddy? Correct move in my mind!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Does Bri realize she can still have kids via egg retrievals and IVF? Girl better wear condoms so she doesn’t catch more stuff," said another.

"If Bri truly found someone she wanted to have children with…IVF is still an option," added a third.

"Brianna I think there are other way for you to not get pregnant," wrote another.

Ad

Some fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter criticized Roxanne for trying to talk her daughter out of surgery.

"What's the point of telling someone you don't agree w. them getting their tubes tied?? What is Bri supposed to do with that info, Roxanne?" an X user wrote.

"Gawd Bri's mom is so toxic. How about just supporting her, she's old enough to have thought of everything. Nova has more sense than her granny," another user wrote.

Ad

"Nova should not have been part of that conversation...High fives for disrespecting her Grandmother was evidence of Bri's lack of parenting skills. What goes around comes around. Stop having s*x with every Tom, Dick and Harry.. Get some self-respect," commented one.

"Brianna, how about a condom? Better dudes?" wrote another.

The conversations Briana had with Jade, Roxanne, and Nova on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 episode 31

Roxanne, Briana's mother, did not think she should get her tubes removed. She was scared that if the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star were to fall for a childless man and marry him, he would be disappointed to know that she could not carry his baby.

Ad

"If he doesn’t already have kids, then that’s too bad for him! Go cry about it!" said Briana.

Ad

She told her mom that she would not want to be with a man who did not respect her decisions and life choices. Later in the episode, Bri told her daughters Stella and Nova that she was going to get her tubes removed, and they seemed indifferent.

When Jade came down to Florida to help her friend recover from the surgery, she questioned her decision first, but supported it after she understood where Briana was coming from.

Ad

After her surgery on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana was seen feeling great about her decision. While Roxanne was still disapproving, Bri said she did not want any more children to be happy in life. Brittany cheered for her when she got back home after the surgery, while Jade shopped for the essentials she might need while she was recovering.

For more updates on Briana, fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can follow the star on her official Instagram account, @_brianadejesus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More