"Danielle it was on camera" — Fans divided about The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's recollection of her fight with Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9 aired on Sunday, June 30. In the episode titled Behind Frenemy Lines, the RHONJ cast member, Danielle, analyzed her physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin from the previous installment.

Jennifer accused Danielle of reimbursing herself for the money she invested in a fundraiser. She further criticized her for attempting to profit from her hairdresser Marissa's new line of products. One thing led to another and Jennifer pushed Danielle, provoking the latter to slap her while she had a glass in her hand.

In episode 9, Danielle reflected on the fight's origin and aftermath and said she went into "self-defense mode." She said her fellow cast member was "out to destroy" her and added:

"So you're gonna bash me as a person and then put your hands on me? She didn't push me saying, 'Get out of my face, Danielle.' Back from where I'm from, we say, she yoked me to a point where it made every hair on the back of my neck stand up, and I was in complete self-defense mode."

While Teresa and Jennifer Fessler supported Jennifer Aydin, The Real Housewives of New York cast member Rachel stood by Danielle. Fans took to X to express their take on the scenario and were divided about the situation.

When netizens heard Danielle's version of the story, in which she also said she "couldn't punch" her co-star as she had a cup in her hand, they were unimpressed and accused her of lying.

"'I couldn't punch her. I had a cup in my hand' Danielle is lying now. She did clock her like Jen said. She did it with the cup in her hand. And the brunette is wrong. She didn't just throw a drink in her face!! Rachel has a lot to say and she wasn't even there!! #RHONJ," said one fan.

"There was no need to lie. After the force Jen used on that push, Danielle had every right to knock her block off #rhonj," said another fan.

"This is why I don't want to hear about any off camera stuff. Women on these shows lie all the time!! Danielle knows what she did and lies when she repeats the story. And then her friend confirms it like it's the truth! #RHONJ," another person tweeted.

"She smashed her drink off the side of her head. What a liar," a fan said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans appear to be divided about the situation. While many criticized Danielle for hitting Jennifer and seemingly lying about it, others spoke in favor of her.

"I love Danielle lol, Jen was trippin I'm sorry. Idk how else you could see that situation #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

"It was a plastic cup and she went in for a slap after a hard push. Remind Jen her "soft push" is also on camera, it was not soft and Danielle was not that close to Jens face," a netizen commented.

"punching and hitting are different. danielle didn't deny making content she just specifically said she didn't punch, a punch is a closed fist," a fan said as they defended Danielle.

"YES!!! Give Danielle an award! a netizen wrote.

Danielle reflects on her fight with Jennifer Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9

Danielle invited all her friends to the relaunch party for Boujie Kidz. When her husband Nate asked about Jennifer Aydin, she said the latter was no longer invited.

While speaking to the cameras, Danielle criticized Jennifer Aydin for accusing her of "stealing money" from the charity event. Not only did The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member deny the allegations, but was also taken aback when Jennifer Ayden pushed her.

As a result, Danielle slammed a glass across her face and called her names. She later seemingly justified her behavior by calling it "self-defense." Tagging Jennifer's Aydin's actions as "lethal," Danielle accused her of being "calculated."

She recalled a conversation with Jennifer about inviting Laura to the charity event. Laura told them that Margaret supposedly saw Melissa kissing another man. Consequently, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle decided not to invite Laura, which she thought triggered Jennifer Aydin.

At the relaunch party, Jennifer Fessler questioned Danielle about her take on the altercation, when the latter stated that she was the "darkest person" she had ever met. The accusation of stealing from the charity event triggered her, and she knew she had "lost a friend."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Jennifer Fessler said Jennifer Aydin meant Danielle made money off the event. Hearing that, Danielle replied, "That's psychotic."

In episode 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle mentioned she prayed for Jennifer Aydin's family, hoping God took care of her karma.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 will return with another episode on Sunday, on Bravo.

