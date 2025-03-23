“Dave from USA”— Love is Blind: Sweden fans react to Wictor’s remarks on his sister

Season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden premiered on Netflix on March 13, with the first four episodes. It saw the participants customarily getting to know each other through the walls of the pods, falling in love, getting engaged, and moving to the honeymoon phase of the experiment.

Episodes 5 to 7 were released on March 20, and covered these couples moving in together and meeting each other's friends and families— getting another step closer to walking down the aisle.

Episode 6 of Love is Blind: Sweden was titled Her Goal Is to Destroy Us, and documented Nathalie's meeting with Wictor's sister, Anna. Before meeting her, Wictor revealed that his sister hadn't gotten along with any of his past girlfriends, so he was nervous to make her meet Nathalie. He stated that if she didn't like Nathalie, he would have to hang out with them separately.

When fans of Love is Blind: Sweden reacted to this on X, they compared Wictor's inclination towards his sister to Dave from Love is Blind season 8. He too emphasized his sister's opinion of his partner, Lauren— to the extent that a part of the reason he ended his relationship was that his sister didn't have faith in the experiment.

"So Dave from USA Love is Blind and Wictor traded notes. At least we see Wictor's sister. Smh," a fan said.

"Oh boy, here's another guy (Wictor) worried about his sister and her opinion," said another.

"No Wictor NOOOOoOOoooOooo!!!!! He mentions his sister and I am getting PTSD by Dave and his sister," added a third.

"Wictor: I’ve NEVER dated anyone like Nathalie. So Natalie is exact opposite of everything your mom and sis hated yet you’re afraid they won’t like her cuz she’s not exactly like every other girl you’ve been with??," wrote one.

Most fans of Love is Blind: Sweden compared Wictor to Dave or stated that anyone talking about their sister would make them think of Dave.

"Oh boy. Meeting this sister in #LoveisBlindSweden is scratching some meeting Dave sister's itches!!! Recommend people," an X user wrote.

"We got ANOTHER man on this show letting his mom and/or sister dictate his dating life ?? Oh Lord," another user wrote.

"OMG another dude who is obsessed with his sister!" commented one.

"Is this Dave from Sweden???" wrote one.

What happened when Nathalie met Wictor's sister on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6?

When Anna showed up at Wictor and Nathalie's place, they greeted her with a glass of bubbly, while she came bearing a potted plant as a gift. She then asked Nathalie how her experience had been, adding that it was unreal for her so she could imagine how hard it would be for them too.

Wictor called their experience "crazy," and said that their time in the pods was intense, and that they connected on a level they had never experienced before. Anna took to a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional.

"It's very important to me that we get along, me and his future wife. If Mom or I approve, I'm very sure Wictor would be a lot more confident in his decision," she said.

Anna then asked Nathalie what she thought would happen from then on. Nathalie said that things were "great" between them, and she had told him that she wanted to say yes at the wedding. At the same time, they were both asking themselves if they were ready because it was hard to decipher in such a short time.

His sister said that the last thing she would want to see would be him getting hurt or taken for granted. Nathalie reassured her by telling her that she could never take their connection for granted because she loved him. Later in the episode, Anna, while speaking to Wictor alone, revealed that her first impression of Nathalie couldn't have been better.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 27, only on Netflix.

