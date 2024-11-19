"Don't like each other" — 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticize Josh and Lily's relationship during the Tell All

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 aired part one of its Tell All special on November 18, 2024. The segment saw the couples sit down with American journalist Shaun Robinson as they gave fans insights about their life after the show.

One couple, Josh and Lily was asked about their relationship and the lack of intimacy between them. This was a point of conflict that was featured in the show while Josh lived with Lily in China. Lily rated her relationship a 3 out of 10 and explained they had been at odds ever since they got married.

Josh emotionally said he knew Lily was unhappy and that it bothered him. When Shaun asked Lily how it felt to see Josh get emotional, she said it didn't bother him.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on the couple's dynamics and were convinced the two didn't like each other. One person wrote on X:

"It's obvious Josh and Lily don't like each other!!"

"Lily has only had bad things to say about Josh to anyone who will listen. Why is she even in a relationship with him?" a fan commented.

"There is definitely a lot we don’t know about Josh and Lily because nothing about their story makes sense. I suspect he had an ulterior motive for marrying her," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 compared their relationship to Jasmine and Gino's:

"I feel Josh is emasculated by Lily and that is why he doesn’t want to be intimate with her. Kind of like Jasmine and Gino’s relationship," a person wrote.

"You know Lily only spoke about how he couldn’t provide, didn’t have money, how she was paying for everything. She made him feel emasculated," a fan commented.

"Something is wrong with Josh I think he is looking for a free ride with Lilly. Living in China and not working he got one job and that’s to bang his wife and he can’t even do that. He’s useless," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 further said:

"Lilly offered to take care of him but then immediately lost respect for him once he was there and not Working a stay at home husband is unacceptable in her culture I don't think s*x would've changed much her family was giving her backlash," a person wrote.

"Josh, is a narcissist. He is already putting the narrative out that Lily is defensive if she doesn't like what is being said, so when she reacts to his attacks on her character, he'll say...see I told you," a fan commented.

The cast comments on Josh and Lily's relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 21

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 21, Shaun asked Josh and Lily what they were holding on to. Josh explained that they were still in love with one another but hadn't been able to express it properly.

James commented on the couple's dynamics and said he felt it was a one-sided relationship where Josh had feelings for Lily. He didn't think Lily was in love with Josh because she rated their relationship a 3 out of 10. Shekinah chimed in and said that Lily was "sticking it out" because she loved Josh.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Josh chimed in and said:

"There's a part of me that feels the same way."

Sarper said there was a solution to their problem, which was physical intimacy. He said without intimacy he could be the best man in the world but would still only get to a four out of 10. He added that Josh needed to "touch her" and "feel her." Corona said she agreed with Sarper.

James said he believed Lily loved the cast member but was "so hurt" but his rejection that she didn't feel wanted by Josh.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 commented on Josh and Lily's relationship and didn't think they liked one another.

The TLC reality show will return next week with a brand new episode on Monday, November 25, 2024.

