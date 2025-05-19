⁠"Dude just won"— American Idol fans react to John Foster's finale rendition of Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue

American Idol season 23's finale saw John Foster perform Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith as his first song of the night. His rendition of the patriotic song was met with a standing ovation from the judges and praises all around.

The judges sang his praises as the audience screamed his name. Fans of the reality show also commented on John Foster's rendition of the Toby Keith song online and praised his performance. One person wrote on X:

"John sang a song about the American flag, with one in the background, and dedicated it to a family member who served? Dude just won with that performance."

Netizens react to John Foster's performance (Image via Instagram/@SincerelyMatt26)

"Definitely on Team John Foster tonight. Him singing Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue just sealed the deal. Text 13 to 21523," a fan commented.

"John Foster hit it out of the park with 2 perfect song choices - Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and John Denver's "Country Roads" - He's the American Idol winner and will be a major country music star," a fan commented.

Some fans were not happy with John Foster's performance:

"Ok, maybe I don't get to have an opinion because I think I've only seen an hour of #AmericanIdol all season, but I'm not at all impressed by this John Foster guy. A couple of the ppl I saw during the tryouts were much better than he," a person wrote.

"It’s hilarious to me that Carrie told Jamal he needs to pull all the stops out & improve his stage presence (when he had the best presence all season)… yet John stands in place YET AGAIN, and she told him he pulled out all the stops. Biased as hell," a fan commented.

"I’m beyond pissed John has nooooo RANGE like Breanna or Jamal. Hes talented but not enough. So many more people deserved that spot. Please VOTE FOR JAMAL!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"If it was Breanna and #jamalroberts and Breanna won, I'll be like ok Jamal had competition. But to put STATE FARM JOHN against him who can't sing anything but country and is karaoke at best come on now. #AmericanIdol needs to change some rules at best!" a person wrote.

"JOHN OVER BREANNA?! Y'ALL OUGHTA BE A MOTHERF*CKING SHAMED OF YOUR DAMN SELVES! JAMAL BETTER WIN AS HE DESERVES & I AIN'T PLAYING! I BEEN TRYING TO STAY COOL ANS HOLD MY TONGUE BUT ENOUGH! JOHN AIN'T ALLAT & I'M OVER THE OVERHYPE OF HIS BLAND ONE TRICK PONY BEHIND!" a fan commented.

"I couldn't have done it without the entirety of America"— John Foster talks to Jelly Roll about singing Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue in the American Idol season 23 grand finale

In American Idol season 23's grand finale, John Foster met with resident mentor, Jelly Roll before his first performance. The contestant reminisced about his time on the show and said that when he was announced as one of the Top 3 contestants, it took him back to his audition and how unsure he had felt at the time.

John thanked America for rallying around him and for making sure he knew the exact opposite of being unsure about him. Chiming in on his song choice, Jelly Roll told the American Idol season 23 contestant that since it was a grand finale, he wanted John to go out with a bang.

"I couldn't have done it without the entirety of America behind me," John said.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on John Foster's performance online and were divided by it.

John Foster and Jamal Roberts were the Top 2 of American Idol season 23, and the latter won the show with John Foster finishing in 2nd place.

