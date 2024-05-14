“Every right to be frustrated” — Summer House: Martha's Vineyard fans support Nick as cast gangs up on him in season 2

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 aired a brand new episode on May 12, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the female cast members discuss feeling uncomfortable around Nick. This conversation included Amir's girlfriend, Natalie, who felt it was necessary to tell Nick's girlfriend, Tasia, about the whole scenario.

Nick didn't take the allegations well and decided to address it with the whole house. During the conversation, Bria claimed that she never said that Nick was "handsy" with her, instead, she allegedly said that he let "loose" after consuming alcohol.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the segment and supported Nick in the situation, with one user writing:

"Nick has every right to be frustrated. Natalie interjected herself but Bria, Shanice, and Noelle created a space for her to do exactly that #SummerHouseMV"

Expand Tweet

Some of the other fan comments read:

"Nick has every right toebe frustrated. Natalie interjected herself but Bria, Shanice, and Noelle created a space for her to do exactly that. #SummerHouseMV," one person said.

"Nick is mad, because he's frustrated. That's valid. I mean he's being accused of being handsy. That's not cool! #SummerHouseMV," another person said.

"I'm sorry, but after seeing the clips of Nick being "inappropriate," I gotta say, I must be blind deaf and dumb because I'm not buying what any of these girls are selling. At this point, I'm wondering why they hate Nick! #SummerHouseMV," a fan wrote on X.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 fans further supported the male cast member:

"I don't blame Nick for going off! I would've turned that house upside down, especially after the conversation was settled! #SummerHouseMV," one fan wrote.

"Nick had EVERY right to be upset!! You don't try to damage someone's character like that. Please for God sake don't bring Natalie back. And wait a minute!! Didn't Bria ask Nick to come be her sleep support? And he told her no! He had a girl! #SummerHouseMV," a tweet read.

"So they freaking out because Nick LOOKS at people a little too long when he's drunk? I swear this cast argues about the stupidest sh*t. Flamingos, drunk stares, and God only knows what the girls were arguing about a couple episodes ago...sounded stupid. #SummerHouseMV," another tweet read.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 fans criticized Natalie for trying to cause the trouble:

"Natalie, you don’t even go here! you are a guest and have zero context to what’s been happening in the house. Why would you even think you’re in a position to go up to Tasia and tell her anything?! pack your bags and go back to Texas #SummerHouseMV," one user wrote on X.

"The girls shouldn’t have been having that conversation with Natalie because she twisted the story and now it’s this. I don’t like that she gets to come in and play pot stirrer as an outsider to an actual group of friends. kick her out! #summerhousemv," another person commented.

Nick confronts some of the female cast members about their comments on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 8

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard latest episode, titled, Gossip Girls, Nick called a house meeting to discuss what was being said about him. Simon apologized for his behavior the previous night, Nick told him that while he appreciated the apology, he needed to speak to Bria since she said Nick touched her "inappropriately."

While waiting for Bria and Shanice, he told the group that he was "pissed off" and wanted to talk to the former two and Noelle collectively. He told Noelle that he knew the newcomer wanted to feel included but it was "f*cked up."

In a confessional, Noelle said that the three cast members shouldn't have included Natalie in the conversation since they were used to "girl talk." Noelle added that Natalie wanted to be "Sherlock Holmes" and it wasn't her place to say anything.

The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast finally gathered and Nick asked the three about what they said. Shanice noted that Nick's eyes "wander" and Nick asked whether "eyes are hands."

The female cast members told him it wasn't a big enough issue to be brought up and Preston asked who brought it up publically and Natalie owned up to telling Tasia about it. Ultimately, Noelle stated that Nick didn't make her feel uncomfortable while Shanice said he never "touched her" and Bria noted that she didn't say anything about him.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 will return next Sunday with another episode on Bravo at 9 pm ET.