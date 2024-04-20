"Expect fireworks": The Never Ever Mets star Gregg Hill opens up about new OWN show

The Never Ever Mets, OWN's latest reality dating show is set to air on Friday, April 19, 2024. The show will feature seven couples, who will meet each other for the first time while on the show. While the couple have known each other virtually, meeting in real life might be a whole other ballgame.

Ahead of the season premiere, one of the cast members, Gregg Hill, who will appear on the show alongside Millicent, exclusively spoke to Sportskeeda about his time on the show.

When asked what fans can expect from The Never Ever Mets, Gregg noted:

"Expect fireworks from the show, get yo’ popcorn ready y’all! Whether you’re a sucker for love, or you just have a flare for the dramatics I'm telling you that you are in the right space."

The Never Ever Mets allowed Gregg Hill to put his "ego" aside and "build" with his partner

While in conversation with Sportskeeda, The Never Ever Mets cast member opened up about several things, including why he wanted to be a part of the OWN show.

Gregg Hill said that it was the "definition of insanity" to do the same thing multiple times while expecting different results. He said that he had often heard "whispers" about him not being able to settle down "out of the fast life" or be with just one partner:

"I know my truth and that's all that matters. I am a loyal man, I can do right by women, I can do right by myself. I wanted to show that I can put my ego aside and BUILD with my partner sharing unique experiences."

Q. How was it filming The Never Ever Mets?

Let me begin by stating how unique of an experience it was filming the The Never Ever Mets! A Millennial in this Gen Z era, it’s almost impossible to live life without your phone or social media. It’s all too easy get in contact with people now—shoot your shot!

Q. Which one did you enjoy filming more, The Never Ever Mets or Back to the Groove?

Each opportunity offered an unforgettable experience. Perhaps for different reasons. Back in The Groove really reminded of me college, or a night out with the guys (friends) enjoying life, talking sh*t. Shades of camaraderie of a sports team.

Conversely, my experience filming The Never Ever Mets allowed for more intimate moments. Maintaining masculinity yet allowing oneself to be honest, and transparent with myself and my partner. I value relationships, and I value my time so I went into that villa offering the fullest.

Q. Was your partner how you expected them to be in real life?

She was great. We both had things we needed to work on. Not only as individuals but as a unit as we grow together. But that comes with the territory. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve virtually spoken with a woman, or potential significant other and then we went out for coffee or dinner and the conversation was beyond boring. Lackluster & stagnant.

The entire time the back of your mind is instantly wondering why or how could it be this bad. You ponder the entire point and all. In this case, we had chemistry—would it be enough to sustain or was it just lust? Tune in!

Q. Can you give us any scoop?

The Never Ever Mets depicts 7 couples who have not met (yet) in real life—Imagine that! Each pair has vastly different stories or experiences from each other. My story, for instance, is a trip because my partner Millicent and I each reside in Los Angeles. But LA can be such a BIG place all the same.

We actually live in the opposite side of town from each other. She’s a Valley girl, I’m closer to the beach. I maintain a busy schedule and life is all about timing. Finally, we were both single simultaneously.

Q. What are you most excited to see play out on television?

I am anxious to see how my supporters take in The Never Ever Mets. I take pride in being my authentic self. I’m made for this. Somewhere out there I believe there is an individual or two with a similar story. I’ve always believed in marriage and settling down with the correct partner.

It’s important as I want to have a family of my own someday—I credit my father Gregg Sr. for teaching me the core values of a man. I owe my parents a great deal for showing me that hard work does pay off. I truly believe that me and my partner were unequivocally the strongest bond in the house. Power-Couple vibes.

Q. Is there something you hope doesn’t make the final cut of The Never Ever Mets?

I really don’t hold secrets. If it is my truth to tell I will confide in the right person. I walked into this experience telling myself that I would allow my guard to be shifted in the sense that I would allow vulnerability. I couldn’t take this journey being stubborn or bullish. Not only the viewers, but those who know me best, family and friends will get a chance to see a different side of me.

Q. Can fans expect to see you on television again?

Never say never. My old man once told me, if you have to get ready it’s already too late. Stay ready! I have aspirations in entertainment, film, and production. Keeping my mind right and adroit for the next endeavor.

I have a theory that you either go after the life that you want or you settle for a life that you’ve earned. I plan to see this through and accomplish my goals. I am college-educated. I am versatile—I bring a lot to the table. I am blessed, God’s got me!

Tune in on Friday, April 19, 2024 to watch Gregg and Millicent's story unfold on-screen when The Never Ever Mets airs its first episode on OWN at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback