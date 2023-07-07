Ready to Love season 8: Meet the cast members

Ready to Love is set to return with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season will take fans to Dallas and will feature a new group of singles as they attempt to find love on the OWN TV. The upcoming season of Ready to Love is set to premiere on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET only on OWN.

The show's press release, given by the channel and says that Ready to Love isn't "your mother's 'let's fall in love in thirty minutes or less' dating show."

"These are grown men and women in their 30's and 40's who are seeking the special relationship-of-a-lifetime that has eluded them thus far, and the baggage they each bring to the party is real," the description adds.

Ready to Love season 8 will feature 18 singles

As mentioned earlier, Ready to Love season 8 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 7, on OWN TV. The upcoming season of the dating reality show will feature 18 singles as they bond with one another in an attempt to find love. Unlike most dating reality shows, the show features singles in their 30s and 40s. The singles include:

Aries, 44 - Software Sales Manager, Podcaster Lee, 34 - Health & Wellness Coach, Gym Owner Eunik Richard, 32 - TV & Film Producer Janelle, 42 - Entrepreneur Jessica, 38 - Entrepreneur Keyra, 30 - Realtor Leiann, 49 - Realtor/Fitness Advocate Sierra, 33 - Stylist Taquilla, 35 - Executive Assistant Brandon, 36 - Train Dispatcher Chris, 39 - Construction Developer and Investor Herbert, 37 - Partnership Manager Jack 'Quent,' 34 - Personal Trainer James 'Red,' 42 - Celebrity Tour DJ, Comedian Maurier, 36 - Entrepreneur Marvin, 41 - Er*tic Author 'Adonis' Phil, 41 - Supply Chain Analyst Travis 'Habibi,' 33 - Saxophonist

The show will begin with a Mansion Mixer in Dallas during which the Ready to Love cast will meet each other for the first time. However, two cast members will say their goodbyes even before the night ends.

After interacting with the men, the female contestants will decide which male single they don’t want to get to know further and the men will do the same. However, the remaining contestants must keep trying to win each other over as each week, one single’s conquest to find love, ends.

The press release further states that the budding romances will be threatened or strengthened with all the drama, love triangles, and broken hearts. However, only "the strongest connections" will survive.

One of these singles, Janelle Langford took to social media to open up about her experience on Ready to Love season 8 ahead of the season premiere. She narrated her tale on Instagram where she stated that it was “not an enjoyable experience.”

Janelle added that when she applied for the dating show, she wanted to find love. However, she also wanted to show other women that they could show up as their authentic selves. She continued that having worked in the fashion industry, it breaks the cast member’s heart when she sees women succumb to “God-awful” beauty standards that deny that someone’s personal standard of beauty is enough.

"I have a new found respect for reality TV stars. As an audience, you have absolutely no clue what you are really watching, yet form opinions without context…. I hate that for you," she continued.

Tune in on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Ready to Love season 8 on OWN.

Poll : 0 votes