"Finally divorcing" — Love is Blind fans react to Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton's split after four years of marriage

Love is Blind season 3 aired on October 19, 2022, on Netflix. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton featured in this season and were one of the couples who said yes at the altar. However, in a recent Instagram post, the couple announced their separation after four years of marriage.

In the post, dated May 24, Colleen and Matt released a joint statement, announcing their separation. They wrote that they had both decided to go on their own separate paths and that they were grateful for the love and support they received from fans of the show.

Following their announcement, fans of Love is Blind took to X to react to it. While most of them thought that their breakup had been imminent, some even cheered Colleen for leaving Matt because they believed she should have left him long ago. The general consensus was critical of Matt for not treating Colleen right.

"Matt and Colleen from #LoveIsBlind finally divorcing. My goood sis escaped!" a fan said.

Other reactions were on the same vein.

"I'M SO HAPPY FOR COLLEEN," said a fan.

"I think everyone thought this would happen sooner than later actually," added another fan.

"seen this coming for 4 years...was just a matter of time. i think matt holds colleen down and is too controlling. he's very insecure and has deep-rooted trust issues from his previous relationship prior to colleen. but now colleen can be free + happy💕," wrote another fan.

More reactions poured in from Love is Blind fans about the couple's separation.

"They didn't have any business being together in the first place," an X user wrote.

"So sad to see matt bolton and colleen reed from love is blind get separated. Always had an intuition about colleen's awkwardness & uncomfortable behaviour around matt, had a feeling it wouldn't last very long, wished it lasted forever though💔," another user wrote.

"She finally divorced that man?" commented one user.

"Matt and Colleen's split surprises literally no one," wrote another.

Love is Blind stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton announce separation

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, who tied the knot on the Love is Blind altar in season 3, announced their separation on Saturday, May 24. They started off the joint Instagram post by writing that they wanted to share something personal, and that it wasn't an easy thing to do.

They said that after being together for nearly four years, they had decided to divorce and go their separate ways. They also revealed that they had been separated for some time and were doing their best to work through it privately and with care.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought, and it's been an emotional process for both of us," they added.

In the post, they recalled how they met in a very unique situation, referring to the Love is Blind pod environment, adding that they would always be grateful for the love and memories they shared. They further stated that they wouldn't change anything about their experience because they continued to have love and respect for one another.

Concluding the post, they thanked everyone who loved and supported them and asked for compassion as they navigated through the transition.

For more updates on Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton from Love is Blind season 3, fans can follow them on their respective Instagram accounts, @jellybean.colleen and @matt_bolto.

