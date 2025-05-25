When did Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed get married? ‘Love Is Blind’ couple announce separation 

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, who married on season 3 of the Netflix series Love Is Blind, announced they are going their separate ways on May 23, 2025. After nearly four years of marriage, the now-separated couple shared a joint Instagram post, saying that the decision came after "a lot of thought and consideration."

The announcement has come as a shock to many fans of the dating reality show, who have followed their complicated romance on screen.

While Matt and Colleen's wedding episode was the final episode for season 3 in November 2022, the Dallas-based couple got married in June 2021. Their marriage was kept under wraps until the end of season 3 of Love Is Blind.

More about Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed from Love Is Blind Season 3

Matt Bolton, 30, and Collen Reed, 30, met during the third season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, a reality TV series.

The show has an equal number of men and women in "pods" for 10 days, where they talk to each other over speakers but have no way of seeing each other, often getting engaged before ever meeting the other in person.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind was filmed early in 2021 and aired from October to November 2022. Following the show's format, Matt and Collen got engaged in the season finale after facing many roadblocks and complexities before saying "I do."

They were one of the two couples who got engaged in season 3.

Matt and Colleen were legally married in June 2021, according to a June 28, 2023, article by Entertainment Tonight during the filming of the show, but they kept it under wraps until the season aired in late 2022.

For the first two years of their marriage, the couple chose to live separately as they did not want to break their leases, and also adapt to each other before moving in together in mid-2023, according to an article by Entertainment Weekly on May 24, 2025.

More about the couple's separation

The Love Is Blind couple posted a joint statement on Instagram on May 23, 2025, announcing that they have come to a mutual decision to end their marriage after having "been separate for some time now", and that they intend to have a respectful relationship going forward and hope for some privacy to navigate this change in their lives.

" We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths. We've been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us."

They also acknowledged Love Is Blind for bringing them together in the "most unique and unexpected way" and thanked fans for their support.

There have been no other statements mentioning any specific reasons for the separation.

With Matt and Colleen's announcement that they are ending their marriage, only Alexa Alfia and Brennon from Season 3 of Love Is Blind, which concluded its eighth season in March 2025, are confirmed to be together as of May 24, 2025.

