“Finally gone”- Inside fans react to Whitney’s elimination in the finale episode

The much-awaited finale episode of Inside season 2, i.e. episode 7 has finally been released on Netflix on March 23. It was released alongside its reunion episode 8 where all the insiders gathered to share their experiences of the season and settle scores. Episode 7 ended with three winners, who chose to split the final prize pot of 223K into three equal parts of 92K.

However, at the start of the episode, before the remaining contestants went into the challenge arena to play their last challenge of the season, namely the Pyramid Scheme, Cinna was told to choose a player to eliminate as she had won the immunity in the previous episode.

Considering all the permutations and combinations, and tearing up for axing a player down, Cinna took Whitney's name, sending her home. Fans of Inside took to X to react to this elimination, and most of them expressed their joy with Whitney's eviction. According to the fans, other players in the house deserved a place in the final more than her.

"Whitney is finally gone. That was a long 7 episodes," a fan said.

"SPOILER EP7. CINNA DID IT SHE ELIMINATEED. WHITNEY FINALLY RAHHHHHHHHH LOVE HER," said another.

"At least you guys saw Whitney face till the last episode. I’m satisfied," added a third.

"WHITNEY WAS FINALLY ELIMINATED LETS GOOO," commented another.

Most fans of Inside celebrated Whitney's elimination and praised Cinna for making the right choice.

"Bout time Whitney gone," an X user wrote.

"WHITNEY IS GONE," another user wrote.

"THEY ELIMINATED WHITNEY FINALLY WE LOVE YOU CINNA," commented one.

"For the haters make sure to follow Whitney, you guys need to keep up with her so you can get mad over nothing lol," wrote one.

How Cinna eliminated Whitney and what Whitney had to say about it on Inside season 2 episode 7

The previous episode saw Cinna crying in the confessional room after she was asked to choose a player to eliminate. She shared that she hated hurting people. In Inside episode 7, she came out to her castmates, still emotional, and told them what she had been asked of.

She thanked PK and Jason for making her immune and giving her a chance to choose someone to eliminate. She then stated that she didn't want to eliminate Mya and that she loved Whitney. Cinna further shared in a confessional that she loved Jason and she was "really close" with George so she didn't want to eliminate those two either.

She added that while considering who deserved the elimination, Cinna stated:

"I tried to run through each of you to see which one of you would be the person who I think would between somebody else, not be on my side tomorrow."

By tomorrow, she meant at the final challenge arena. She added in the confessional that Jason and DD wouldn't betray her and PK wouldn't if it was between them and him. She went on to say that she had to pick somebody who she thought wouldn't pick her to be safe the day after, i.e. in the finale.

She then told Whitney she was eliminating her and apologized for it. Whitney stated that she now knew how it felt to be eliminated. She further added that they were at a point where everyone had gelled and everyone was making strategic decisions, so she didn't feel like it was personal.

All 8 episodes of Inside season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

