"Forever cutie"- The Ultimatum: South Africa fans praise Genesis in reunion special

The Ultimatum: South Africa wrapped up the relationship reality show on May 24, 2024, with a reunion special. During the segment, Lebo shocked fans by breaking up with Nolla. The heartbroken Nolla walked off stage in tears and Genesis quickly followed.

The latter gave Nolla a pep talk and tried to make him understand what Lebo was trying to say and gave him some advice for the future. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and praised Genesis for talking to Nolla the way he did.

"Genesis is a forever cutie. What a sweet gent. #TheUltimatumSA," one person wrote.

"Okayyyyy Genesis spoke some truth to Nolla! I thought he was going over there to coddle him #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

"Genesis spoke so eloquently to that donut, Nolla. "Your life is not over. You are gonna stand up and be a man. But you need to work on yourself... cuz age is not on our side, we getting old. We can't transform our bodies but not our minds." #TheUltimatum," a fan wrote.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans called Genesis a great friend:

"Genesis gave Nolla great words of encouragement! Keep him as a friend, he will hold you accountable, encourage you and give you praise when needed. #TheUltimatumSA," a fan wrote.

"Genesis comforting Nolla is interesting. He is right that Nolla needs to work on himself. #TheUltimatumSA #TheUltimatumsouthafrica #TheUltimatum," another person wrote.

"#TheUltimatumSA Genesis is such a cool and matured gent. I am glad he was there for Nolla," a tweet read.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans further praised the cast member and noted that he had "really grown."

"Yoh Genesis has really grown, the stuff he said to Nolla? I wish more men would adopt that kind of mentality when it comes to growth outside and inside their relationships. He sounds like a relationship therapist, so emotionally intelligent and mature. #TheUltimatumSA," a fan wrote.

"Genesis! My baby is sooo gentle and mature. His emotional intelligence is unmatched. Nolla the stutter pack, Lebo got him good. Her voice her laughter, I can never like Khanya sheeem, Nkateko, you deserve her you mole. Ruth, a woman her word, clean conscience. #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

Genesis consoles Nolla on The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special

In The Ultimatum: South Africa's reunion special, the cast returned to the Netflix show to provide fans with insights about what they had been up to since the show ended. One of the couples in attendance was Nolla and Lebo who broke up mid-experiment after Nolla slept with his new partner on the show, Ruth.

His actions didn't sit well with Lebo who believed that her boyfriend didn't respect her. During the reunion special, Lebo revealed that the two got back together a month after they left the show.

Nolla added that they were happy together since the show ended but Lebo's close friend, Isaac disagreed. He said that he didn't believe Lebo would ever be happy with The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member.

Lebo agreed to Isaac's thoughts and said that she and Nolla were not happy. She added that while trying to move forward, she learned to unlove him and didn't think she was in love with him anymore. She broke up with him in front of everyone and Nolla walked off in tears backstage.

Genesis followed his friend and consoled him however, he told the cast member that he needed to work on himself and be better. He said that as a man he needed to see the pain to feel it and that it wasn't the end of his life.

Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.