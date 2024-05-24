The Ultimatum: South Africa: Lebo breaks up with Nolla during reunion special

The Ultimatum: South Africa wrapped up the social experiment on Friday, May 24, 2024. The entire cast who participated in the six-way couple swap attended the reunion special, including Lebo and Nolla, who broke up during the Netflix show and ended the experiment early.

As the estranged couple returned to the show, host Salamina Mosese asked Nolla and Lebo about their time on the show as well as what happened after they left the show early.

The couple revealed that they had gotten back together a month after the show, as Nolla "convinced" his girlfriend to give him another chance. The male cast member added that they were happy together, but Isaac didn't believe them.

Nolla asked Isaac why he was laughing, and the cast member revealed that he and Lebo had developed a close friendship, and they often spoke about Nolla. Isaac didn't believe the two were happy together.

Lebo agreed with her friend and said that they were not happier since The Ultimatum: South Africa. She told him that over time, she had seen different personalities emerge and wasn't sure which one Nolla's true personality was.

"I don't see myself married to him and, I think this leads to my confusion about (Nolla). After thinking deeply about our relationship, I've seen that you're not ready to change, or you're not ready to change for me. And as hard as it is, every day I've tried to work things out with you, I've learned to actually learn to unlove you. I don't think I'm still in love with you anymore and I've decided to end our relationship."

Nolla walks off during The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special

After Lebo told Nolla that she no longer wanted to be with the cast member on The Ultimatum: South Africa's reunion special, Nolla walked off stage emotionally. Genesis followed the cast member to console him.

Nolla told the cast member that it wasn't "that simple" and that it seemed to him like Lebo was doing this to "hurt" him. Genesis explained to Nolla that wasn't the case and added that the female cast member who left The Ultimatum: South Africa early was trying to communicate with him and that he wasn't understanding her.

"And because, we're guys, we need, we need to feel the pain to see and to understand. And that is what is happening to you," Genesis added.

The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member told Nolla that the latter was going to "stand up" because he was "a man." He added that there was a life ahead of him and that Lebo breaking up with him was not "the end of life."

"Great and bigger things will come in the future, but you need to work on yourself. But you need to work on yourself because age is not on our side. We're getting old."

Genesis further told Nolla that they could no longer transform their bodies, but they could transform their minds. Nolla told the Netflix star that he heard him, and Genesis added that he needed to.

Once the two returned to the stage, Salamina asked Nolla if he was okay. The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member said he understood that he hurt Lebo a lot. He added that he thought they were working on their relationship. Lebo asked Nolla to be honest with himself and noted that he was "not changing."

"And you're not going to change any time soon."

The host asked The Ultimatum: South Africa's female cast member, if she had said everything she wanted to say to Nolla, and Lebo noted that he needed to be honest with himself.

Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.