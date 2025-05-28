"Going after him for a storyline"— The Valley fans divided by Jasmine bringing up Danny's drinking

The Valley season 2 episode 7, titled, Ring Around the Rumor, saw Danny try and make amends with Jasmine and Melissa for his behavior towards them during a Halloween party last year. He told them that although he had sincerely apologized in the past, Jason confronted him and told him that the female cast members still had lingering feelings about the incident.

He told them that he wanted to be there for them and apologize once again. However, some fans felt it was unnecessary, while commenting on the same online, the internet was divided as some felt Jasmine was bringing up Danny's drunk behavior to use as a storyline. One person wrote on X:

"Danny immediately apologizing & taking accountability for his mistakes is what we need to see from more men on Bravo. Jasmine needs to stop going after him for a storyline. Team Danny."

"Danny is better than me. I apologize ONCE and that’s it. Jasmine can forgive and move on or end her friendship with Danny, but continuing to bring it up is annoying," a fan commented.

"Ultimately this whole Jasmine vs Danny storyline was messy and Jasmine did everything she could to force it for her story. The end result has just made everyone look at Jasmine differently," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Valley season 2 defended Jasmine and said that she had every right to bring it up since it was her lived experience:

"I don’t care what anyone says, Jasmine has a right to feel how she does about Danny. Grabbing someone and telling them to go get daddy a drink is both cringe and disgusting," a person wrote.

"A woman has every right to feel offended when a man crosses a line. This shouldn't be controversial. It's Jasmine's prerogative to forgive Danny or not. Jasmine is allowed to feel the way she feels," a fan commented.

"What Danny did at the Halloween party isn’t defendable. But at this point Jasmine either needs to cut him out of her life or forgive him and move on," a tweet read.

Fans of The Valley season 2 further said:

"i thought Jasmine was upset w/Danny BECAUSE he touched her girlfriend’s b*tt …now she says it’s because of disrespect to their relationship?!? girlfriend-b*tt anger must be only when she’s drunk and trying to show off to the cameras. girl bye and shut up," a person wrote.

"I want everyone to remember this “Halloween incident” happened 8 months BEFORE what we’re watching. Jasmine has been around Danny and Nia many times since, Danny apologized more than once, and apparently there was zero issue until the cameras started rolling," a fan commented.

"I don't need another apology, I just need for him to understand"— Jasmine reflects upon his conversation with Danny in The Valley season 2 episode 7

In The Valley season 2 episode 7, Danny met with Jasmine and Melissa to go over what had happened during Jax's Halloween party the previous year. The male cast member explained that Jason told him that Jasmine was still upset by the incident, and so he wanted to be there for her.

Jasmine connected the incident to her and Melissa's relationship and said that she felt the need to defend her relationship daily since men often told them to prove they were together. The Bravo celebrity further chimed in on the same in a confessional and said that The Valley season 2 cast member's behavior triggered her since he was a friend.

She said Danny was someone who she believed was a "great" friend, and she needed him to understand how she truly felt about the situation and how it was something she had to go through daily.

"I don't need another apology, I just need for him to understand," she added.

Jasmine got emotional while talking to The Valley cast member and Danny apologized again and assured her it wouldn't happen again.

Fans of The Valley season 2 commented on the ongoing situation between Jasmine and Danny online and were divided by the latter apologizing to her.

Tune in every Tuesday to watch new episodes of The Valley season 2 on Bravo.

